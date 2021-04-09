Gardening Equipment Market Outlook to 2025: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

Felton, California , USA, Apr 09, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Gardening Equipment Market is anticipated to witness exponential growth in the forecast period. The factors that propel the growth of the gardening equipment market include increasing annual incomes, changing consumer lifestyle, increase in backyard cooking, expansion of modern homes and usage of gardens for hosting parties. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including disturbances in retail market for garden products and unfavorable natural calamities. Gardening equipment industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Gardening equipment industry may be explored by type, end user, and geography. The market may be explored by type as Hand Tools; which may be further explored as Weeder, Paving Weeder, Fishtail Weeder, Cape Cod Weeder, Shears & Snips, Hoe and Others, Water management Equipment, Trimmers & Edgers, Lawnmowers and Others. The “Lawn mowers product” segment led the gardening equipment market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. The key factors that may attributed to the growth of market includes extensive use of lawnmowers for garden and lawn maintenance in public parks, sports field and household backyards.

Based on end user, the gardening equipment industry may be classified as Residential Market and Government/Commercial Market. The “Residential Market” segment led the market of gardening equipment in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. The key factors that may attribute to the growth of market include rising interest in outdoor activities and small garden farming in flat systems.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the gardening equipment industry comprise Castorama, BayWa AG, Home Retail Group PLC, Daiya Tsusho Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Company Limited, Kingfisher PLC, The Ace Hardware Corp., Kingfisher PLC, Deere & Company, The Home Depot Inc., Textron Incorporated, Toro Company, The Ace Hardware Corp., Wesfarmers Ltd and Wal-Mart Stores Incorporated. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

North America accounted for the major share of the gardening equipment market size in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include the occurrence of suitable garden space and strict regulations pertaining to garden maintenance. North America is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific owing to rise in disposable income, increasing consciousness among people, and improved standards of living. Canada, US and Western Europe will remain to account for the vast majority of the world demand. Moreover, countries such as Canada, the England, and the U.S. have strong garden care cultures and residential lawn.

