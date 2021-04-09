Food Raising Agents Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2024 – 2030

Food Raising Agents Market Introduction

Yeast, baking soda, and baking powder are three main types of food raising agents or leaving agents largely used in the baked and other food products and other include air or steam. These are added to the food products such as batter or dough to make them rise when cooked.

Food raising agents are the substances that produce gas which caused baked goods such as cookies, cakes, muffins, and bread o rise when baked. The gas produced depends on what type of raising agent is used. The basic work of raising agent is to cause foaming resulting in the softer and lighter batter. With increasing consumption of baked goods, the demand for various raising agents is also growing in the food industry, thereby, driving growth in food raising agents market.

Food Raising Agents Market: Notable Highlights Lesaffre has introduced new yeast product for the bread industry in Japan. The company is offering the traditional slow raising agent in a new format. The new product known as l’hirondelle 1895 is a frozen, semi-dry yeast providing a healthier option, minimal wastage, and flexibility. AB Mauri has entered into a partnership with Böcker to develop ingredients for bread and fermented products. The new agreement enables the growth of the existing product category not only in Ireland and the UK, but also in other regions. DSM and Cargill have established a joint venture known as Avansya to produce zero calorie sweeteners through fermentation. The company will produce sweet tasting molecules including steviol glycosides Reb D and Reb M through fermentation.

Some of the key players in the food raising agents market are Lallemand, Forise Yeast, Lesaffre, DSM, Sunkeen, Kraft Foods Group Inc., AB Mauri, Eagle International, Kudos Blends Limited, Vitality King, Hansells Food Group Limited, Xiaguang, and Hongxing.

Food Raising Agents Market Dynamics

Introduction of New Bakery and Confectionary Products to Drive Demand in the Food Raising Agents Market

With health and wellness trend continue to drive sales for food companies, it is serving the launching pad for innovations in the food industry. When it comes to bakery and confectionary products, companies are focusing on launching new products with new ingredients with better nutritional value.

Bread producers are focusing on producing low carbohydrate breads and adding wheat protein and fiber. With launch of new bread products, the demand for food raising agents will also grow in coming years. New product development in bakery and confectionery industry with new flavors and nutritional ingredients is likely to accelerate growth in the food raising agents market.

Increasing Investment in Production of Natural and Biological Food Raising Agents

Companies in the food raising agents market are increasingly investing in the production of natural and biological food raising agents to produce clean label baked and confectionary products. Yeast is the most widely used biological raising agent. The demand for instant dry yeast, fresh yeast, and active dry yeast is growing for use in baked goods.

Leaven is also a natural raising agent made using mixture of flour and water is also gaining popularity. Liquid leaven and stiff leaven are two types of leaven used in wide variety of products. Increasing consumer preference for natural and organic baked products is driving the demand for natural and biological raising agents in the food raising agents market.

Emergence of Substitutes to Hamper Growth in the Food Raising Agents Market

With the emergence of substitutes such as lemon juice and egg alternatives, the demand for food raising agents is likely to descend. Buttermilk, plain yogurt, cream of tartar, vinegar, sour milk, whipped egg whites, molasses, club soda, and self-rising flour are some of the substitutes used in baked products to replace baking powder. Most of the aforementioned substitutes are selected on the basis of flavor profile of the final baked good. For instance, molasses owing to its sugary flavor is finding wide application in sweet desserts and other sweet baked and confectionary products.

Creaming is also emerging as the widely used mechanical leavening process likely to hamper growth in the food raising agents market. Creaming includes mixing sugar and fat that allows the incorporation of air bubbles in the mixture resulting in the fluffy texture.

Food Raising Agents Market Segmentation

Based on the type, the food raising agents market is segmented into Baking Soda Baking Powder Organic Agents Cream of Tartar Others

On the basis of application, the food raising agents market is segmented into Bakery Products Biscuits and Crackers Confectionery Products Fried Food Products Others

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the food raising agents market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the food raising agents market report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report on the food raising agents market serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on: Food raising agents market segments and sub-segments Food raising agents market trends and dynamics Supply and demand in the food raising agents market Food raising agents market size Current trends/opportunities/challenges in the food raising agents market Food raising agents market competitive landscape Technological breakthroughs in the food raising agents market Food raising agents market value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers: North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report on the food raising agents market has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The food raising agents market report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the food raising agents market report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report: A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market Important changes in food raising agents market dynamics Food raising agents market segmentation up to the second or third level Historical, current, and projected size of the food raising agents market from the standpoint of both value and volume Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments in the food raising agents market Food raising agents market shares and strategies of key players Emerging niche segments and regional food raising agents markets An objective assessment of the trajectory of the food raising agents market Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the food raising agents market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in Fact.MR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

