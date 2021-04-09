Drug Discovery Services Market to Reach a US$ 16,800.1 million Revenue by 2026 | CAGR 8.9%

Drug discovery services have undergone a drastic change with the advancements in modern molecular biology methods and advanced knowledge of human genome. Drug discovery is becoming more hypothesis-driven target-based approach. Pharmaceutical companies and regulatory bodies are contributing to the drug discovery. Major pharmaceutical companies are also focusing on developing the team of excellent scientists working in many therapeutic fields and technologies. In the recent years, there has been an increase in a number of approvals for first-in-class drugs, this reflects the impact of advanced drug discovery technologies, and approaches. Drug discovery service providers are also focusing on sequencing of the human genome in order to open the way to genomics-based methods in drug discovery. Innovation currently seen in the drug discovery methods is based on more information about targets, disease phenotypes, and compounds.

