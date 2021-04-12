Lucintel Forecasts Compost Market to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the Compost Market is projected to reach an estimated $8.9 billion by 2025 from $6.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for organic products and growing awareness regarding disadvantages of chemical fertilizer and pesticides.

Browse 128 figures / charts and 171 tables in this 211 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in compost market by product type (yard trimming, food waste, manure, mushroom compost, and vermicomposting), application (agriculture, home gardening, landscaping, horticulture, construction, and other applications), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Based on product type, the compost market is segmented into yard trimming, food waste, manure, mushroom compost, and vermicomposting. Lucintel forecasts that the yard trimming market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its ability to recycle nutrients back into the soil and to reduce yard waste. Food waste compost is expected to witness the highest growth due to its unique properties as a raw compost agent and high moisture content.

Based on application, the agriculture segment is expected to witness the largest segment due to increasing demand for organic products and increasing consumer awareness towards food quality. Horticulture is expected to witness the highest growth due to safer, clean, and green food production.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth of agriculture, home gardening, landscaping horticulture, and construction industries.

Major players of compost market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Harvest Power, Cocoa Corporation, Dirt Hugger, Worm Power, and others are among the major compost providers.

