Prefilled Syringes Market Growing at a CAGR of 9.0% – Increasing adoption of wearable drug delivery technologies

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — The study involved four major activities to estimate the current size of the prefilled syringes market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Thereafter, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the size of segments and sub-segments.

Expected Revenue Growth: The Global Prefilled Syringes Market size is projected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2025 from USD 5.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Opportunity: Growing healthcare infrastructure across emerging markets;

Emerging countries continue to suffer from insufficient healthcare funding, which adversely affects access to healthcare, quality, and, ultimately, the health status of citizens. According to the World Bank, approximately 400 million people lack access to essential healthcare services, mostly in Africa and South Asia. Furthermore, accelerating medical inflation, i.e., the cost of medical treatments and a higher prevalence of non-communicable lifestyle-related diseases such as cancer, diabetes, or cardiac syndromes, have resulted in funding gaps.

According to a report published by Geneva Association, in the last two decades, the share of total aggregate global expenditure on healthcare in GDP has increased from about 8% to almost 10%, or an estimated USD 8 trillion per annum, which is driven by the accelerating cost of medical treatment, expanding treatment options and increasing customer demands. Moreover, the Global Burden of Disease Health Financing Collaborator Network (2017) estimates that global spending on health will almost triple to USD 24 trillion by 2040 with upper-middle-income countries are estimated to show the fastest increase at an average of 5.3% per year. This growth could be attributed to continued growth in GDP and the rise of the middle class and government spending.

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the largest prefilled syringes market

Europe is one of the major revenue-generating regions in the syringes market. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growth of the biologics and biosimilars market, technological advancements, geographical expansion by key manufacturers, aging population, and high adoption of self-injection devices are driving the demand for self-injectable prefilled syringes. are the major factors driving the growth of the syringes market in Europe.

Leading Key-Players:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Gerresheimer (Germany), SCHOTT AG (Germany), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), Baxter International Inc (US), Ompi (Italy), Catalent, Inc. (US), Weigao Group (China), Vetter Pharma International GmbH (Germany), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Elcam Medical (Israel), YPSOMED (Switzerland), Oval Medical Technologies (UK), SHL Medical AG (Switzerland), Terumo (Japan).

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) held the leadership position in the global prefilled syringes market with a share of 37.2% in 2019. The company’s dominant position in this market can be attributed to its broad product portfolio of prefilled syringes, strong geographical presence, and wide customer base. The company primarily focuses on the strategy of product launch.

Gerresheimer (Germany) held the second position in the global prefilled syringes market, with a share of 13.3% in 2019. The company’s customer base includes a large number of global blue chip pharmaceutical and healthcare companies (Sanofi, Bayer, AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk, Johnson & Johnson, and Novartis). To maintain its position in the market, the company focuses on the strategies of product launches and partnerships.

