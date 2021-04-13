Hemopatch (Baxter) and Tachosil (Takeda) are the Key Players in the European Hemostats & Sealants Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The European hemostats and sealants (focused brands) market is projected to reach USD 89 million by 2024 from USD 63 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.0%. Growth in this market is mainly driven by the favorable reimbursement scenario for the usage of hemostats in various surgeries. However, the shift towards minimally invasive surgeries over open surgeries is a major restraint for this market.

Hemostats help in controlling bleeding at the site of wound or performing various open surgeries. The different types of products used include thrombin-based hemostats, combination hemostats, oxidized regenerated cellulose-based hemostats, gelatin-based hemostats, and collagen-based hemostats. Of these, combination hemostats are anticipated to grow at the highest rate in Europe, as they reduce the risk of side-effects post-application

The market for hemostats and sealants is anticipated to grow mainly due to the launch of the new products, M&A’s, and favorable reimbursement scenario in Europe. However, the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries and the reducing preference for the usage of hemostats while performing surgeries are expected to hinder the growth of this market during the forecast year. Leading players operating in this market are Ethicon (J&J), Baxter, Pfizer, Baxter, C. R. Bard, and B. Braun.

Focused brands for this study are Hemopatch (Baxter), Tachosil (Takeda), Veriset (Medtronic), Avitene (C. R. Bard), and Sangustop & Lyostypt (B Braun).

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the growth opportunities in the hemostats and sealants market across major countries in Europe in the future?

What are the key drivers and restraints in the hemostats and sealants market?

What are the key brands in the hemostats and sealants market?

Which are the key countries in the hemostats and sealants market?

What are the most preferred brands amongst end users?

