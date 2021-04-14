Mobile Mark Advances its Medical IoT Device Antenna Solutions

Itasca, IL, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Mobile Mark’s Medical IoT device antenna solutions help bridge devices to the wireless network for connected healthcare. DME or Durable Medical Equipment such as monitors, hospital beds, and ventilators are just a few examples of medical equipment devices. Routers and modems are also common devices for WiFi and Cellular coverage in connected healthcare. Forward-looking hospitals are seeking new technologies to lower costs of healthcare, increase the quality of life, and ensure accurate tracking of diagnostics, equipment, and patients.

Medical IoT device antennas can be recognized within two categories: Internal or external. Internal or embedded antennas are mounted or installed within a device. On the other hand, external antennas mount to the exterior of a device.

Mobile Mark offers a number of printed circuit board antennas that mount inside the device, including our EM-LTE flexible board antenna that has a bending radius of 2 ½ inches. An ideal compact solution for tight spaces, it measures 5.4” x 1.3” (13.7cm x 3.4cm). This Flexible EM-LTE antenna functions on the 695-960 MHz and 1710-2700 MHz bands.

To ensure optimal connectivity and prevent signal blocking, here are 3 key things to consider:

Internally mounted antennas must be installed inside of Nonmetallic devices

Devices made with metallic properties should have externally mounted antennas

Work with the antenna designer to determine the ideal location of your device

Some devices will have a connector port built into the side of the device and an antenna can be connected directly to that port. Knuckle-swivel antennas, sometimes referred as “rubbed duck style” antennas, are typically used. An example of a rubber duck antenna is our PSKN4-W6E. This can be used for a MIMO WiFi 6E application if multiple antennas are used on the router or modem. The PSKN4-W6E device antenna is designed to meet IEEE 802.11ax standards and covers 2.4 – 2.5 & 5.15 – 7.125 GHz. This includes the recently released WiFi 6e band by the FCC.

Other external antennas can be stud mounted through a hole in the device. This style has the advantage in both outpatient or inpatient care so that the antenna is securely attached to the device and can’t be tampered with or removed. Special sealing options can protect the device from dust or water ingress ensuring easy sanitation within a medical setting. The RM-WB1, surface mount antenna is an excellent example of a high-impact resistant antenna style that provides strong performance in a compact shape. It covers Cellular Sub-6 & is 5G Ready from 600 – 6000 MHz. Custom shapes are also available, such as the LTB Series that fits on narrow NEMA style boxes, and it measures only 7 1/2” long by 1 1/2” deep and less than 4” tall (19 cm x 3.8 cm x 10 cm).

Mobile Mark offers a wide range of Medical IoT device antennas across all wireless protocols and in multiple configurations and forms. With our Engineering Technical Center, we also offer the engineering expertise and guidance to help you optimize your network or medical device. If you require an Antenna Solution that is not immediately available from our long list of options, we will work with you to modify an existing antenna or custom design an entirely new antenna solution. If you are a Verified Reseller, you can purchase many of our Medical IoT Antenna Solutions on our eStore.

