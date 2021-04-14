J.Dobbs releases new album ‘Ambiguous Kryptos’

New York, NY, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of rap music known as J.Dobbs has released his latest official album, “Ambiguous Kryptos.” It contains 15 original J.Dobbs tracks for an approximate total listening time of 40 mins. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the Stack Money Entertainment record label. Varied, textured, and filled with creatively parsed lines and rhymes fans have come to expect, “Ambiguous Kryptos” shows J.Dobbs to have as much punch in 2021 as he did in 2019.

The American South’s J.Dobbs cites as main artistic influences Master P, Eightball & MJG, UGK, Triple Six, and Jeezy. His “Ambiguous Kryptos” represents the third prominent drop from Dobbs since 2019’s “N Tha Cut Trapper” and the most recent since his release of “Steppin on Toes.” J.Dobbs described that record as “Southern, different, hood, trap music” at the time.

The present release of “Ambiguous Kryptos” takes still another different tack for J.Dobbs, who calls it “Southern rap classic mixed with a new wave of sounds. Those before me influenced my soul for music.”

That soul has been inclined toward creating original tracks since youth. Dobbs has released an official album annually for three consecutive years.

“Ever since I knew what music was,” J.Dobbs writes, “I knew music was for me.”

In years past, Dobbs has brought an autobiographical narrative to his music, something that has not changed for “Ambiguous Kryptos.”

“I’m rapping what I have learned and experienced,” Dobbs has said. “Bringing the south with me with every word. Lovin’ life, not caring what the haters have to say.”

J.Dobbs is also a DIY indie artist in the truest sense of the term.

“Don’t owe no man for nothing on this album,” Dobbs said in 2020. “This is J.Dobbs new sound wave. One love.”

“Ambiguous Kryptos” by J.Dobbs on the Stack Money Ent. label is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, rap and hip-hop fans.

– S. McCauley

Lead Press Release Writer

www.Octiive.com

“Ambiguous Kryptos” by J.Dobbs —

J.Dobbs Official Instagram —

@j.dobbs1