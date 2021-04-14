Stone Ramsey drops massive rap compilation ‘International Blunt Funk 2’

BAY AREA, Calif., 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — The producer of rap, hip-hop and modern funk music known as Stone Ramsey has released his latest official compilation album, “International Blunt Funk 2.” It contains 21 original Bay Area hip-hop tracks for about an hour’s worth of listening. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the Ramsey Media Group record label. Clever, heavy-hitting, thumping with bass and centered on the Calif. Bay Area underground scene, “International Blunt Funk 2” brings all the boom bap you could want in 2021.

Featured names on “Intl. Blunt Funk 2” include Big Vedo, Keak Da Sneak, Agerman, Shady Nate, Bruce Banna, Lil Rue, Mazerati Ric, Lorenzo Lamar, DB Tha General, Meezy, Dolla, Payro, T-Baby Jaylee, IAMSU, Aria, Minister King X, Willie Henn, Clyde Carson, Jacka, Saleem, Snubbz, Mike Ringo, Mortuary Luciano, Lil Bug, Hoods of America, Mistah Fab, Brody Loc, Con B, and Young Gully.

Stone Ramsey himself cites as main artistic influences only Jay Z and Too Short. With an emphasis on showcasing the local sound and exploring new avenues for 21st-century hip hop, “International Blunt Funk 2” has a little something for everybody.

Asked to describe the overall theme of “International Blunt Funk 2,” Stone Ramsey calls it, “Feel-good cannabis music inspired by the Bay Area’s Mobb infused with hip-hop, R&B, funk and soul music.”

Sean “Stone” Ramsey of Ramsey Media Group has been an active part of the music industry since 1997. Ramsey is the CEO of Ramsey Music Group and founder of All Bay News Magazine. He is often referred to as the California Bay Area’s hip-hop and and cannabis mogul. Ramsey has worked with artists such as 3X Krazy, Luniz, Keak Da Sneak, Clyde Carson, Shady Nate and DB Tha General.

“International Blunt Funk 2” from the Ramsey Media Group label is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, rap and hip-hop music fans.

https://www.stoneramsey.org