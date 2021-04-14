A State-of-the-Art Racing Gear Supplier, Fast Racer Partners with Garmin to Provide the Advanced Garmin Catalyst™ Driving Performance Optimizer to its Customers in the United States

Saint Joseph, MI, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Fast Racer provides motorsport enthusiasts and racers with all the apparel and gear they need through its online store. One of these pieces includes the Advanced Garmin Catalyst™, a top-of-the-line on-track driving coach, which has revolutionized the world or motorsports.

The Advanced Garmin Catalyst™ acts as a driving coach that aims to help drivers by providing them with real-time audible cues, session analyses, and more. This data helps drivers analyze, improve, and work on their driving method.

The Advanced Garmin Catalyst™ helps drivers compare and contrast previous performances, which is a great aid in helping them further improve their driving. On the track, Garmin Catalyst provides real-time “coach” giving audio cues via Bluetooth technology from your headset or car stereo to help drivers overcome their weaknesses and shortcomings.

Originating in Brazil in 2011, Fast Racer entered the American market in mid-2017. Following this milestone, the company has vowed to work with the end users of its products, catering to their ever-changing needs. Combining its founders’ passion for motorsports with cutting-edge solutions, Fast Racer brings comfort, convenience, and accessibility through its products.

Speaking about introducing the Advanced Garmin Catalyst™, a Daisy Bersaghi, General Manager of Fast Racer said, “We had our eyes set on the Garmin Catalyst™ for a long time. As car enthusiasts and drivers ourselves, we know how important it is to have innovative racing equipment that can make the difference and improve track performance. Not only the Garmin Catalyst shows your true racing line position on the track but talk to you, as a coach”.

One of the elements that makes Fast Racer so endearing to car enthusiasts and racers across the United States is their promise of quick and free shipping on all domestic orders plus the 5-star customer service. Their online store is open for orders and ships from its warehouses in Michigan and Florida. Fast Racer also ships worldwide with a few minor exceptions.

Motorsport enthusiasts around the world stand by Fast Racer due to its affordability, accessibility, and quality. Customers can also avail the company’s ‘Race Now, Pay Later’ option—one which allows them to purchase their preferred gear and pay in interest-free installments leading up to 3 months!

About the Company

Fast Racer was founded by Emerson and Daisy in 2011 and emerged into the American market in 2017. Since then, the company has been committed to innovation and excellence, catering to the ever-changing needs of auto racing enthusiasts.

The online store partners with OMP, Bell Helmets, Alpinestars, Stilo Helmet, Arai Helmets and other quality suppliers to provide high-end auto racing gear and equipment to its customers.

Contact Information

Address: 1618 Prairie Dr, Saint Joseph MI, 49085, USA

Phone: +1 844-532-7837

Email address: adm@fastracer.com