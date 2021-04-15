Regenerative Medicine Market Worth $17.9 billion – Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Recent Developments

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ — This study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the regenerative medicine market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research.

Secondary Research;

In the secondary research process, various secondary sources such as annual reports, press releases & investor presentations of companies, white papers, certified publications, articles by recognized authors, gold-standard & silver-standard websites, regulatory bodies, and databases (such as D&B Hoovers, Bloomberg Business, and Factiva) were referred to in order to identify and collect information for this study.

Expected Revenue Surge: The Global Regenerative Medicine Market is expected to reach USD 17.9 billion by 2025 from USD 8.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.9%.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Regenerative medicine market;

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered novel coronavirus. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11, 2020. This pandemic has disrupted growth in many economies across various domains. The COVID-19 outbreak will impact the regenerative medicine market in the initial phase of the forecast period. Due to nationwide lockdowns, denied wound care services, cancelled or postponed elective surgeries, and increasing skin injuries in COVID-19 medical care providers, the market is expected to register a certain decline during the forecast period. However, during the latter half of the forecast period, the demand for regenerative medicine products is expected to rise drastically.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=65442579

Future Opportunity: Implementation of the 21st Century Cures Act;

The 21st Century Cures Act was signed into law in the US in December 2016. Among other objectives, this new law has been enacted to advance regenerative medicine research and medical innovation and covers various provisions that may impact the development and approval of several products in the coming years.

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

Segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share in the market. The growth in the North American regenerative medicine market can be attributed to rising stem cell banking, tissue engineering, and drug discovery in the region; expansion of the healthcare sector; and the high adoption of stem cell therapy and cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and chronic diseases.

Leading Key-Players:

The major players operating in this market are 3M (US), Allergan plc (Ireland), Amgen, Inc. (US), Aspect Biosystems (Canada), bluebird bio (US), Kite Pharma (US), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US), MEDIPOST Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Anterogen Co., Ltd. (South Korea), MiMedx Group (US), Misonix (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Organogenesis Inc. (US), Orthocell Limited (Australia), Corestem, Inc. (South Korea), Spark Therapeutics (US)

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=65442579

Recent Developments: