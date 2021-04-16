Gas Sensor Market Share, Emerging Trends and Distributor Analysis Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, Apr 16, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Gas Sensor Market is estimated to reach USD 3,436.2 million by 2025 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. A gas sensor is an equipment that quantifies or detects the concentration or presence of gases in a specific volume. It is exclusively used for gases like arsine, ammonia, mercury vapor, halocarbons or refrigerants, hydrogen cyanide, nitrogen dioxides, phosphine, carbon dioxide, and others.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of gas sensors market are the rising awareness regarding air quality control, government initiatives for safety, greenhouse gas emissions and use of miniaturized wireless sensors. However, technical challenges/issues related to temperature, size, and energy consumption may restrain the overall market growth in the years to come. Gas sensor industry is segmented based on product type, technology, end-user, and region.

Methyl mercaptan sensor, oxygen/lambda sensors, nitrogen oxide (NOx) sensors, carbon dioxide sensors, carbon monoxide sensors, and other product types are explored in gas sensor market. The nitrogen oxide (NOx) sector accounted for the substantial market share of gas sensor and is estimated to lead overall market in the years to come. The reason supplements with positive initiatives for limiting emission levels.

Based on technology, infrared (IR), electrochemical, catalytic, semiconductor, PID, semiconductor, solid state/MOS, and others classify gas sensor industry. Electrochemical sector accounted for the substantial market share of the gas sensor and is estimated to continue dominance in the years to come. The reason could be its ability to detect toxic gas concentration. Also, infrared (IR) sector is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the years to come. The reason could be its ability to measure a wide variety of gases like carbon dioxide, methane, and others.

The gas sensors market is categorized based on end-users like agriculture, medical, industrial, building automation & domestic appliances, automotive, environmental, petrochemical, and others. The industrial sector accounted for the substantial market share of the gas sensor and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason could be the strict policy by government to confirm the safety of workers and occupational health. Also, medical sector is estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come.

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial market share of the gas sensor and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind overall market growth could be the developing medical care, infrastructure, and housing sector, rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and growth in manufacturing sectors like metals & chemicals and automotive industries. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of the gas sensor in this region. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise the high demand from end-users like chemical industries.

Europe and North America are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, North America is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

The key players of gas sensors industry are GfG Europe Ltd., AlphaSense, Siemens AG, City Technology Ltd., ABB Ltd., Dynament Ltd., Robert Bosch LLC., Figaro Engineering, Nemoto & Co., Ltd., and Membrapor AG. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

