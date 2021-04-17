Fermented Feed Market Evaluation Targets Advancement Anticipated until 2028

Fermented feed market is likely to witness an incremental growth with its potential to improve the feed effectiveness and lower the feed cost. One of the most important factor driving the growth of fermented feed market is growing awareness regarding the health benefits of the naturally fermented feed.

Key players and manufacturers in fermented feed market are witnessing significant demand for the naturally fermented feed and therefore have been taking immense efforts in investing heavily in R&D for the development of related products. High market potential is anticipated to mark entrance of more vendors in the fermented feed market over the forecast period.

Consumers’ behavior and attitude towards nutritious and healthy food for animals has undergone drastic change since the recent past. These changes have been significantly contributing towards growing demand and supply of naturally fermented feed.

Higher level of marketing support, improved versatility and taste coupled with new product developments have resulted in significant growth opportunities for fermented feed market. Fermentation process also offers meat and fish producers a lucrative way for acquiring clean label authorization for their fermented feed products without utilizing harmful synthetic preservatives. Apart from this, surging demand for fermented feed also results in creative and innovative packaging formats for preserving the quality of products without sacrificing aesthetics and convenience aspects.

Fermented Feed: Introduction

Fermentation is a metabolic process in which an organism converts a carbohydrate into an alcohol or an acid. It has been used since decades by several cultures across several countries to enhance and preserve food. The fermentation process uses organisms as feed additives for various benefits, such as for creating new & improved enzyme content, increasing its levels of vitamins B, C & K and to boost the usable protein level.

It is also used to enhance feed conversion ratio that boosts the number of nutrients. When fed to chicken, fermented feed helps increase egg weight, shell weight, shell thickness, weight gain for meat birds, shell resistance and keeps their digestive tract functioning correctly. This makes them healthier and maintains the proper functioning of their immune system, which increases their ability to resist disease & bacterial infection and lowers their consumption of feed as fermented feed is digested by their body more effectively.

Several animal nutrition organisms are produced in industries, which include enzymes, yeast and others. They promote vigorous intestinal function, improve digestibility & feed efficiency, and enhance production performance. Fermented feed is invariably used at large in several industries across the globe due to its several characteristics such as better output, low cost, natural structure, high quality and nutrient-rich properties.

Fermented Feed: Segmentation

The fermented feed market can be segmented on the basis of type, form, process, application and region. Based on type, the fermented feed market is segmented into amino acids, antibiotics & vitamins, polymer, industrial enzymes, organic acid and others.

Based on form, the fermented feed market has been segmented into liquid and dry. Based on the process, the fermented feed market has been segmented into batch fermentation, continuous fermentation, aerobic fermentation and anaerobic fermentation. Based on livestock, the fermented feed market is segmented into poultry, ruminants, swine, aquatic animals and others (equine and pet animals). On the basis of region, the fermented feed market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Fermented Feed: Dynamics

The major share of fermented feed is used in the poultry segment. An increase in the preference for non-vegan food has led to an increase in the demand for poultry, especially chicken. This is likely to be a major driver for the fermented feed market. Another factor responsible for the growth of the fermented feed market is a decrease in the overall intake of feed to enhance nutrition for the purpose of cost saving.

Moreover, fermented feed helps increase the feed quality & nutritional value of products, increases the egg weight of birds, improves their digestibility and strengthens their immune system, which boosts their ability to resist diseases and bacterial infection. Increase in the demand and high prices for high quality & healthy fishmeal, meat, chicken, pork & others are among factors encouraging the development of the fermented feed market. However, high initial investments, high operating costs, research & development, possibilities of health risks due to fermentation and the limited availability of raw materials are some of the restraining factors for the fermented feed market.

Fermented Feed: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, the fermented feed market is segmented into five different regions: Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific. North America is the largest market for fermented feed products.

The Asia Pacific fermented feed market is expected to be the fastest growing due to increase in population, industrialization of the dairy & meat industry and the demand for various non-vegan cuisines in the HoReCa industry. Europe is likely to grow at a high rate owing to strict regulations related to various feed products.

Fermented Feed: Key Players:

Some of the major players operating in fermented feed market include Archer Daniels Midland Company; Cargill Inc.; E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company; Evonik Industries AG; Royal DSM NV; Danisco A/S; BASF SE; Chr. Hansen Holding A/S; Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.; Lallemand Inc. and Lonza.

