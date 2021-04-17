Global Endoscopic Balloon Dilator Market : Industry Research, Growth Trends and Opportunities During 2021 – 2031 | Boston Scientific Corporation, isomed, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Endoscopic balloon dilators are offered as one-time healthcare gadgets. The dilation of balloon methodology is performed under fluoroscopic endoscopic guidance of the image. The balloon is expanded with saline, water, or other fluid materials. Difference medium is in some cases used to screen the position of the balloon and expansion method under fluoroscopic (X-Ray) image. Advancement in technology in endoscopy balloon dilators have prompted accessibility of balloon dilators of various sizes, designs, uses, and lengths.

Before development of endoscopic dilation systems, doctors, and surgeons used to decide on careful mediations to enlarge the stricture. Endoscopic widening is performed by utilizing devices, for example, plastic dilators, stents, expanding catheters, and balloon dilators. Plastic dilators, which is called Bougie dilators as well, are more traumatic and rigid. This may cause puncturing of the wall in the gut. Impermanent stenting of the stricture tract is likewise favored by all specialists. Be that as it may, it is a costly procedure and it requires reiteration of endoscopy to evacuate the stent if there should be an occurrence of mild stricture. With controlled development of the balloon, balloon dilators offer safety and safety.

Endoscopic balloon dilation is a therapeutic procedure which is also known as a minimal invasive procedure as it allows to avoid the traditional surgeries. Balloon dilatation catheter are generally used to for dilatation of strictures located in the pylorus, esophagus, colon, duodenum, and the airway tree. The endoscopic balloon dilator is also used for the extraction and dilatation of biliary stone. The endoscopic balloon dilation comes with the features such as optimize time by combining outstanding trackability, optimized passability, simplified scope compatibility and fluoroscopic visualization. Endoscopic balloon dilators are versatile and combined with the easy to use balloon dilation with suction, irrigation and CT image guidance. The endoscopic balloon dilators also allows opacification during the endoscopic procedure.

The advancements in the endoscopic procedures and the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures over the conventional surgical procedures through endoscopic balloon dilation, is expected to bolster the growth of the global endoscopic balloon dilator market.

The global endoscopic balloon dilator market is segmented on the basis of product type, modality type, and end user.

On the basis of product type, the global endoscopic balloon dilator market is segmented into:

Biliary balloon dilator

Esophageal balloon dilator

Pyloric balloon dilator

Colonic balloon dilator

Duodenal balloon dilator

Other

On the basis of modality type, the global endoscopic balloon dilator market is segmented into:

Single Lumen

Double Lumen

On the basis of end user, the global endoscopic balloon dilator market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Some of the market players in endoscopic balloon dilator market globally include Boston Scientific Corporation, isomed, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Shaili Endoscopy, Hobbs Medical, Inc., Creganna, Envaste Limited, Rontis Medical, Medi-Globe GmbH, Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. and Entellus Medical, Inc.

