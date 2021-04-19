Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market Worth $1,205.2 Million – Global Industry Leaders and Research Methodology Adopted

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ — The veterinary chemistry analyzer market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, with a rising demand for animal-derived food products, growing number of livestock and companion animals, rising pet ownership in developed countries, growing demand for pet insurance, rising animal health expenditure, increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases, and growth in the number of veterinary practitioners and their income levels in developed economies. Moreover, emerging markets such as China, India and Latin America are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the veterinary chemistry analyzers market. However, increasing pet care costs are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

Expected Revenue Surge: The global veterinary chemistry analyzer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7%, to reach USD 1,205.2 Million

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

The detailed geographic analysis of the veterinary chemistry analyzer market covering developed and emerging economies. The developed market includes the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Japan while the emerging market includes China, India, and Latin America. In 2016, the U.S. attributed the largest share of the developed market owing to its well-established animal healthcare systems. The large share of this regional market segment is driven by increasing demand for animal-derived food products, rising animal healthcare expenditure, growing animal population, and rising awareness about zoonotic diseases.

Leading Key-Players:

Some of the prominent players in veterinary chemistry analyzer market are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Abaxis, Inc. (U.S.), Heska Corporation (U.S.), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (U.K.), ARKRAY, Inc. (Japan), Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH (Austria), Alfa Wassermann Inc. (U.S.), DiaSys Diagnostic Systems, USA, LLC (U.S.), Diconex SA (Argentina), Chengdu Seamaty Technology Co., Ltd.(China), Biochemical Systems International Srl (Italy), ELITechGroup (France), and URIT Medical Electronic Group Co. Ltd (China).

Abaxis Inc. held the second-largest share of the global veterinary chemistry analyzers market in 2016. Abaxis, Inc. operates through two major segments, namely, medical market and veterinary market. In 2016, the veterinary market segment accounted for approximately 81% of the company’s total revenue, which influenced the operational and financial condition of the company. During the same fiscal year, the company experienced a 21% increase in the sales of its veterinary instruments. The company heavily depends on North American for its revenue generation as around 80% of its revenue comes from this region. The company focuses on acquisitions and partnerships as its growth strategy.

