Xpert launches new Entrepreneurship Workshop; a Bootcamp for solving all the problems of wannabe startups.

Kolkota, India, 2021-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ — “Ideas are worthless unless you can get them out of your head to see what they can do” rightly said by someone. India has become a global startup hub, Startup went from 7000 in year 2008 to 50,000 in year 2018 according to report by KPMG and to think about it, they all started with someone having an Idea. Have you ever had an idea that you wanted to try but wished there was someone to guide, train and mentor? Have you ever wanted to ditch your monogamous corporate life & call your own shots? But does ditching your job make sense to you? With this vision and mission to try and solve this problem, founder and program director Mr. Sharad Lunia started this program at Xpert.

The program is strictly designed for the individuals or aspiring entrepreneurs who have a goal and ambition to have their own business /startup or want to join a startup as an early employee. The Bootcamp will be taught by the program director himself along with the top startup founders and CEO’s. The startup founders will be available to attendees on a discord chat platform during and after the Bootcamp to help and advice in each step. It is 8 week long part time and intense program where chosen aspiring entrepreneur will join the Xpert founding team and gain a front seat row at discussing the strategy and challenges. Now for those who are wondering what will actually happen in the Bootcamp. The first 6 weeks you will be working on learning the critical aspects of startup like idea generation and execution, positioning your product, developing a business model, marketing, MVP validation and Growth, idea pitching and fund raising and more. The last 2 weeks you will be working on your own idea with the top Startup founder to prototype and validate your idea and jumpstart your business.

“Nothing in life comes easy” So is not becoming an entrepreneur or joining this Bootcamp. Only 20 seats will be available for this Bootcamp and individuals will be selected on the basis of their application that will be evaluated by program director and founders of other startup that have collaborated with Xpert.

Still got questions? Visit Xpert page for detailed syllabus of Bootcamp and don’t forget to read about Startup founders that will be supporting you.

https://www.xpert.chat/entrepreneurship-bootcamp.php

About Xpert;

Xpert was started in 2018 By Mr. Sharad Lunia with the vision that people who are not happy or satisfies with job and want to shift to a new industry or start their own business face tons of problems doing so. No new company hires a fresher without experience in a new field and starting your own business in no piece of cake. You either have to go back to learning schools or get a new degree in the respective field which is both time consuming and expensive or you start business and fail because you didn’t knew how to keep your business afloat. Which results in people stuck in a job they don’t love. The idea behind Xpert was to bring together the Professionals in the industry to teach these people ready them for the real life challenges they will be facing in the new job or Startups. And who can better teach them other than the industry professionals and people who have started their own startup’s and are successful today.