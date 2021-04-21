Ecosmob Introduced Multi-Level IVR Solution For The Banking Sector

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Apr-21 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob Technologies, a well-renowned VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) solution provider throughout the globe that serves global clientele with superior quality customized VoIP solutions, web solutions, and mobile applications has introduced multi-level IVR solution for the banking sector. A multi-level IVR (Interactive Voice Response) system is an automated self-help platform that works as an auto-receptionist and provides numerous self-help features. The banking sector is one such sector that deals with a huge volume of calls on a daily basis. By using the multi-level IVR solution offered by Ecosmob, the customer support team at banks can save a lot of effort and cost while fulfilling the requirements of their customers. Some of the key features of dynamic IVR solution development offered by Ecosmob include:

Builds multi-level IVR

Scheduling and Recording

Time-zone support

Recorded message/script

Connectivity to multiple servers

DID numbers support

With the help of dynamic IVR solution development service, a large number of organizations in the banking sector has gained a competitive edge via customer experience and increased brand loyalty. The solution is designed to create multiple IVR menus to deliver an exceptional caller experience. Whenever a customer makes a call, he/she will be guided through a number of self-service options. With this service, the customers can easily find the answers to their queries without the need to wait for long in the queue. In case, the customer didn’t get a satisfactory answer for his/her query, the call can be routed to the most appropriate agent or department that can assist them in the best possible manner.

When asked about the details, the concerned person said, “The dynamic multi-level IVR solution offered by Ecosmob is an ideal solution for the banking sector. It is designed by our professionals with the intent to deliver a rich caller experience. Moreover, the administration and implementation of dynamic IVR development can be made easy with the help of Prompt-management and GUI-based designer tools. Using this solution, the customer support team at banks and other financial companies can save a lot of time that they can utilize in handling other complex tasks.”

The concerned person further added, “The multi-level IVR solution not only acts as a huge timesaver tool for the customer support team and its customers but also helps to enhance customer satisfaction rate. With this system, the agents are no longer required to perform the tedious task of attending and transferring each and every call. On the other hand, customers do not have to repeat their issues or queries to various agents to resolve their issues. IVR system is designed to automatically route the calls to the right department or agent for proper handling of customer issues. Besides, what makes our IVR solution development the best is its cost-effectiveness, multi-level IVR system, and the ability to deliver exceptional customer support.”

About Ecosmob

Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd is a well-renowned provider of enterprise-grade IT solutions, and services to customers all over the globe. It specializes in VoIP Solution Development, Mobile Application Development, Web Design and Development, and Digital Marketing Services. All the high quality products and solutions developed by Ecosmob focus on the mission of providing outstanding customer service.

