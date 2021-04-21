PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The global microbial identification market size is estimated to be USD 3.2 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.2%.

Growth in microbial identification market is largely driven by the rising incidence of infectious diseases and the increasing frequency of pandemics, technological advancements, increasing food safety concerns, and increasing government initiatives and funding to detect and control antimicrobial-resistant species.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Microbial Identification Market

According to a study conducted by ClinicalTrials.gov, to prevent screening shortages, an innovative PCR-free alternative strategy were developed based on the detection of specific protein signatures in human saliva by MALDI-TOF MS profiling. MALDI-TOF MS profiling is a method used in routine diagnostics by microbiology laboratories for the identification of microorganisms. MALDI-TOF MS profiling has been successfully used to classify individuals according to their infectious status based on the analysis of their saliva. It is also used as a tool for the identification of respiratory viruses from cell culture supernatants. MALDI-TOF MS is one of the major technologies used in microbial identification.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the US, China, India, as well as many major European countries. Since most of these countries are major manufacturers of the instruments and consumables used for microbial identification, the pandemic and nationwide lockdowns have caused a decline in the sales of these products. This has negatively affected the microbial identification market. However, the market is expected to recover in the next one to two years.

By the consumables segment, the panels/ID cards & media segment accounted for the largest share of the microbial identification market in 2019.

On the basis of product & service type, the consumables market is segmented into panels/ID cards & media, kits and other consumables. In 2019, panels/ID cards & media accounted for the largest share of the consumables segment. Panels, ID cards, and media enable the easy and rapid identification of microorganisms and is a key factors driving market growth

North America accounted for the largest share of the microbial identification market in 2019.

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the overall microbial identification services market, followed by Europe. Technological advancements in microbial identification, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, growing food safety concerns, and the presence of prominent players are the major drivers of the North American market.

Leading Companies

The microbial identification market is dominated by a few globally established players such as bioMérieux SA (France), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bruker Corporation (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), QIAGEN NV (Netherlands), Avantor, Inc. (US), and Biolog, Inc. (US)

Recent Developments

In 2019, bioMérieux acquired Invisible Sentinel (US) to strengthen its food pathogen testing and spoilage organism detection capabilities by expanding its business into new customer segments, such as breweries and wineries.

In 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) opened a food safety customer solution center in Delhi, India. The new center focuses on meeting the demands of scientists in food and beverage laboratories by developing critical workflows and integrated solutions that help build the food safety capacity in India.

