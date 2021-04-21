Digital Patient Engagement Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions

Digital Patient Engagement Market – Introduction

Digital patient engagement has been transforming the healthcare industry by breaking through the chaotic offline and intensely competitive marketplace with utmost convenience. Personalized care and effective communication being the USP of such systems have attracted the attention of patients, who have suffered from poor access to healthcare.

As a result, the system is poised to enhance the patient experience as well as improve the interactional approach between the administration and clinical landscape, which will hold optimistic growth prospects for the digital patient engagement market in the forthcoming years.

Easy handling of the patient database with the employment of digital patient engagement has simplified the clinical operations. At the patient’s end, convenience and quick access to healthcare facilities have been made possible. With automation being introduced to the healthcare industry, medical practitioners can diligently focus on quality care and effective cure. As a result, hospitals and clinics have witnessed a proliferated adoption of digital mediums, which is predicted to deliver promising growth opportunities to the digital patient engagement market.

Digital Patient Engagement Market – Novel Developments

Some of the significant players operating in the digital patient engagement market include IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Accenture, Relatient, DatStat, Lumeon Inc., Conversa Health, Clarify Health, Vivify Health, and mPulse.

In 2018, SCI Solutions acquired DatStat, a digital patient engagement market player, to converge SCI’s efficient patient scheduling, revenue cycle, and referral management software with DatStat’s secure messaging, care plans, and pre-visit preparation and enhance the experience of patients.

Recently, mPulse Software Inc. launched a mobile app with a combination of artificial intelligence, data science, and omnichannel communication competency to drive customer engagement by catering to their needs as well as providing insights to the clinic admin.

In July 2018, Clarify Health entered into a productive partnership with the Texas Hospital Association (THA) to aid the hospitals to function efficiently and provide care enhanced care. With the CMS developed by Clarify Health, the healthcare professionals will receive artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to access valuable insights.

In October 2018, Formativ Health collaborated with Conversa for offering better healthcare to patients through automated conversations using AI. With Conversa, Formativ Health can now provide round-the-clock care. In the case of escalations, the excellent competency of Conversa intervenes and ensures that the patient is offered the care he needs.

Digital Patient Engagement Market – Dynamics

Secure Yet Open, Blockchain Technology to Influence the Healthcare Industry in the Upcoming Years

Increasing health awareness among customers coupled with the enhanced quality of life has increased their desirability for the adoption of digital healthcare solutions, which is also fueled by the pervasive use of mobile phones and tablets. In addition, technological advancements that lead to better quality of networks are fueling the adoption rate of mobile apps and portals that can make the healthcare facilities more accessible.

Blockchain technology, being the very immediate future of the healthcare industry with a secured ecosystem is expected to revive the functionalities with data privacy at the forefront.

The industry’s convergence with blockchain technology would mean a decentralized landscape, which will only build the trust of patients in modernistic modules. As a result of which the digital patient engagement market is envisaged to remain sustained in the forthcoming years.

Digital Patient Engagement Market – Restraints

Reluctance among customers for the adoption of digital healthcare modules, owing to the rising concerns pertaining to data privacy and data vulnerability, on account of increasing cybercrimes could impede the growth of the digital patient engagement market.

Huge capitalization on the installation of the digital infrastructure and perpetual cost for advancements of the features are the factors impacting the digital patient engagement market.

There still exists some developing economies and third world countries where the penetration of technology is slower, which translates into sluggish growth of the digital patient engagement market.

Global Digital Patient Engagement Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The digital patient engagement market can be segmented on the basis of component, mode of communication, and region.

By Component, the digital patient engagement market is segmented as:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Mode of Communication, the digital patient engagement market is segmented as:

Patient Portals

Mobile Apps

Video Chat

Social Media

Text Messaging

Others

Global Digital Patient Engagement Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the key players in the global digital patient engagement market include Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Accenture, DatStat, Relatient, Lumeon Inc., Clarify Health, Conversa Health, mPulse, Vivify Health, etc.

