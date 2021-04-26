Water Hardness Test Strip Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

The water hardness test strip market is estimated to be valued at USD 56.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 70.2 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 4.4 %, in terms of value.. Rise in number of industrial establishments and surge in rate of urbanization are the two key factors that drive the value sales growth for water hardness test strip market.

Drivers: Growing demand for laboratory testing of water in civil bodies

With the growing stringency of regulations pertaining to the hardness of water, the water hardness test strips market is growing at a significant rate. Municipal bodies and civic societies are usually slow acceptors of new technologies, but test strips being economical and cost-effective products for water hardness testing, are highly accepted by the civic bodies in different regions. In addition to this, stringent regulations by governments have played a major role in the adoption of water hardness test strips by civil and municipal bodies for quality testing of water.

Restraints: Lack of water quality control systems

In several developing regions, water quality control systems lack organization, sophistication, and technology for water hardness testing. The infrastructure of water quality control laboratories in many developing countries is likely to be scarce due to limited resources, limited technology, and poor management. There are numerous issues related to water safety, such as lack of institutional coordination, outdated technology, less expertise for the execution of regulations at low levels, and lack of updated standards; all these have been constraining the market for water hardness test strips. Water quality control laboratories are poorly equipped and lack suitable trained analytical staff, especially in African countries.

Opportunities: Increasing stringent regulations for drinking water

Due to growing concerns among consumers demanding fresh and pure-quality water enriched with minerals and vitamins, water hardness test strips will grow significantly in the coming years. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has developed the National Primary Drinking Water Regulations with enforceable standards on the quantity of contaminants allowed in drinking water. These standards protect consumers from contaminants that may pose a risk to human health. All public water providers (municipal and civil bodies) must comply with these requirements while supplying water to their consumers. In addition, the EPA has a set of standards known as the National Secondary Drinking Water Regulations. These standards are recommended guidelines by the government to the water providers, which have to be strictly followed.

Challenges: Demand for innovative testing strips/technology

The technological focus from conventional water hardness testing methods has been shifting toward rapid testing methods, as they are efficient and time-saving and generate results within a few hours. Rapid testing methods ensure the analysis of a larger sample size and thereby reduce the time required for sample testing. Advanced technologies ensure the detection of microbial as well as chemical contaminants present in the samples. Furthermore, simultaneous detection of all contaminants present in the samples can reduce the number of tests required, thus saving time and cost of each test conducted. Sensitive and accurate time-efficient results obtained through rapid testing create several opportunities for the water hardness test strips market.

Key Market Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US),LaMotte Company (US), Johnson Test Paper Ltd (UK), Serim Research Corporation (US), Avantor, Inc. (US), Isolab Laborgerate GmbH (Switzerland), Aqua Cure Ltd. (England), Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC (US), Spectris (UK), Industrial Test Systems, Inc. (US), US Water Systems, Inc (US) Bartovation LLC (US), Colorkim Kimya (Turkey), Simplex Health (UK), Amity International (UK), Instruments Direct Services Limited (UK), Hangzhou Lohand Biological Co., Ltd (China), and Changchun Wancheng Bio- Electron Co., Ltd. (China).

