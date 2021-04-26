VOC Gas Sensors Market Size, Trends and Competition by Manufacturers 2025

Felton, California , USA, Apr 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global volatile organic compound gas sensor market size is projected to touch USD 186.7 million by the year 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4% through the forecast period of 2019-2025. The presence of volatile organic compound (VOC) gases in the air has been subject to a lot of contemplation and is very crucial in developing leak detection devices. This factor is expected to propel the growth of the market.

A VOC gas sensor is an electrical device which is used to detect the presence of gases like methylene, benzene, propane, chloride, ethanol and acetone in a confined area and is mostly integrated in a safety system. These sensors are consolidated into leak detection devices which consume less power. Technological advancements like PID sensors and enhancements of MEMS sensors for detection of volatile organic compound emission are anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

VOC sensors are largely used in air monitoring devices to inspect emission levels due to their rare properties like portability, compact size and high sensing performance. Nevertheless, these sensors feature limitations like lack high operating temperatures and poor selectivity. Thus, to counteract these challenges, the companies are forthcoming with improvised MEMS sensors to subjugate the disadvantages.

The infrared-based VOC gas sensors is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to definite measurement of a large variety of VOC gases with several advantages like low cost, ease of operation and spontaneous results. Moreover, rising adaption of VOC gas sensors can be associated with high demand for safety in the gas and oil sector. This is expected to further propel the growth of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Strict measures like the World Health Organization Air Quality Guidelines for Europe have stated the legitimate levels of formaldehyde, tetrachloroethylene and toluene gases that are released into the atmosphere due to industrial processes

Single gas detection sensors are primarily used in automotive applications and are largely used for the detection of VOC gases like acetone, toluene, butadiene, methylene chloride, benzene, xylene, tetrachloroethylene and combustible gases

PID sensors can detect concentrations of hydrocarbons and explosives below the Lower Explosive Limit (LEL). Thus, they are suitable for applications like controlling and monitoring of leak detection and decontamination in confined spaces and closed rooms

The use of VOC sensors is rising at a significant rate for monitoring of pipelines, real-time tracking of reservoir environment, remote monitoring of plant equipment and monitoring benzene leaks

Global VOC Gas Sensors Market: Key Players

Siemens AG, Alphasense, Bosch Sensortec, SGX Sensortech, ABB Ltd., Aeroqual Limited., and City Technology Ltd.

