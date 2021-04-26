Marine Seats to Witness CAGR of 4.6% and Increase in Value Share By the Forecast Period 2028

Rockville, United States, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Marine seats sales are expected to surpass 5 Bn units in 2019, with a Y-o-Y growth of 4.4% over 2018, according to a recent Fact.MR study. Growth of the marine seats market continues to remain influenced by various factors, including the remarkable rise in marine tourism, and increased demand for recreational vessels.

The Fact.MR study opines plastic to remain the material of choice for marine seats manufacturers, as they continue to prefer use of plastics over steel and metal composites for production of boat seats, in line with the upward trend of lightweighting in the boating industry. High corrosion resistance and chemical inertness are key attributes of plastic continue to drive its demand for production of various marine components and marine seats are no exception.

Ductile, malleable, and elastic properties of plastics are being leveraged by manufacturers to produce foldable marine seating, which is gradually gaining traction for use in recreational boating activities such as fishing. Plastic marine seating accounted for over 40% of the market volume share in 2018.

Enhanced Comfort and Aesthetics Continue to Remain Developmental Focus Areas of Marine Seats Manufacturers

Comfortable marine seating has been gaining a significant palpability in the recent past, which has prompted marine seats market players to focus on developing novel solutions, keeping consumer convenience at the forefront. Sailors and crew onboard marine vessels have been complaining of developing back problems, and sustaining injuries due to the pounding impact of waves even in shallow waters.

Surveys have suggested absence of stable seating in boats to create problems for sailors even while navigating in calm waters. Water sporting events such as water skiing and paragliding require boats to travel at great speeds, which increases the susceptibility of drivers getting injured during the process.

Leading players in the marine seats market are focusing their efforts toward enhancing the suspension systems of their marine seats, in order to provide a comfortable ride and capitalize on the pervasive trend. For instance, Shockwave, a leading company in developing marine suspension seating, launched the integrated control environment that could house controls, electronics, and occupants and safeguard them from the pounding impact of waves from all directions significantly improving safety and enhancing the ability to operate the vessel during extreme weather.

There has been a significant rise in popularity of recreational boating in recent years, which has proliferated sales of luxurious yachts, boats, and cruise sales as a consequence. On the other hand, consumers who already own boats are increasingly investing in renovating their vessels to suit their needs. These factors have created a surge in the demand for custom-built marine seats with pleasant aesthetics.

Numerous companies are concentrating on the customized solutions, to capitalize on the growing demand. For instance, a company renamed itself from Hydra-Sports Custom to HCB Center Console Yachts to reflect its plan of delivering customized yachts manufactured according to the customers’ requirements. The recent study published by Fact.MR suggests the trend will play a key role in shaping the industry.

The study estimates that demand for boats in Europe will continue to burgeon, as the European Union is increasingly converging its efforts towards enhancing the coastal and maritime tourism in the continent. In addition, the presence of multiple inland waterways and the region’s proximity to marine waters is estimated to play a vital role in the proliferation of the marine seats market.

