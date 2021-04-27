Abundance of Hope Counseling Partners with MTV and More for National ‘Mental Health Action Day’

First National ‘Mental Health Action Day’ to Drive People to Take a First Mental Health Action for Themselves or Others

DALLAS – FORT WORTH, TEXAS, 2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — One year into COVID-19 and amidst a most dire mental health crisis, ABUNDANCE OF HOPE COUNSELING and nearly 200 organizations team up to plan inaugural ‘Mental Health Action Day’ on May 20.

ABUNDANCE OF HOPE COUNSELING in partnership with 193 leading brands, nonprofits and cultural leaders today announced the first-ever Mental Health Action Day, to be held on Thursday, May 20 during Mental Health Awareness Month. Over the past two decades, suicide rates have risen, particularly among young adults. And the COVID pandemic has accelerated the already dire crisis, giving way to what many mental health professionals have called the “second pandemic.”

Though more people than ever are comfortable discussing mental health, finding effective resources and knowing how to get help remains a challenge. Mental Health Action Day is an open-source movement of brands, organizations and cultural leaders to drive culture from mental health awareness to mental health action.

Partners will encourage people to take their first steps towards mental health action — whether for themselves, for their loved ones or to advocate for systemic changes. Resources and tools will be available for people to seek help in a myriad of ways from starting a meditation practice, learning how to support a friend, or advocating for change.

Learn more at www.MentalHealthActionDay.org

“From Covid-19 to economic struggles and the continuing fight for racial justice, the other half of the twin pandemic is the rise of our mental health challenges,” said Erika Soto Lamb, Vice President of Social Impact Strategy at MTV Entertainment Group. “This is a critical moment to shift our culture from mental health awareness to mental health action and MTV is proud to come together with diverse cross-sector leaders on this inaugural day to encourage and empower people to take action — for themselves, for their loved ones or for the systemic changes needed to improve our social and emotional wellbeing.”

Chikeitha Owens, owner of Abundance of Hope Counseling has worked diligently educating, advocating and bringing awareness to mental health not only in individual settings but speaking at events as well.

Mental Health Action Day is being planned in partnership with TaskForce, a cultural organizing agency that builds capacity for those taking on the most pressing challenges facing the communities, the nation and the world.

Additional participants and more information about how each partner will activate on May 20 will be forthcoming. More on Mental Health Action Day and initial partners can be found at www.MentalHealthActionDay.org

About Mental Health Action Day:

Mental Health Action Day is an open-source movement of brands, organizations and cultural leaders to drive culture from mental health awareness to mental health action. The first Mental Health Action Day will take place on May 20, 2021 with a mission to encourage and empower people to take their first steps towards mental health action — whether for themselves, for their loved ones or to advocate for systemic changes, because mental health is health. Learn more at www.MentalHealthActionDay.org

About Abundance of Hope Counseling:

Abundance of Hope Counseling provides virtual mental health counseling in Texas and New Jersey. Provides education and awareness speaking on many platforms breaking the negative stigma associated with mental health. Helping individuals find an abundance of hope in their search for a more abundant life. Abundance of Hope Counseling was founded in 2009 by Chikeitha Owens LPC. Abundance of Hope Counseling services individuals, couples and teens that are seeking change. Abundance of Hope mission statement is to help individuals find an abundance of hope in their search for a more abundant life.

Contact:

Chikeitha Owens LPC

Abundance of Hope Counseling

3001 FM 2181

Ste 100 Corinth, Texas 76210

2147830758

info@chikeithaowens.com

http://www.abundanceofhope.com