Track and Trace Solutions Market worth $4.21 billion – Growth in the Medical Device Industry

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Track and Trace Solutions Market by Product (Plant Manager, Checkweigher, Barcode Scanner, Verification) Technology (2D Barcode, RFID) Application (Serialization, Aggregations, Reporting) End User (Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices) – Global Forecast“, is projected to reach USD 4.21 billion by 2024 from USD 2.16 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.2%.

What Drives the Market Growth?

The major factors driving the growth of this market include the stringent regulations & standards for the implementation of serialization, increasing focus of manufacturers on brand protection, increasing number of packaging-related product recalls, high growth in the generic and OTC markets, and the growing medical device industry.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on types of software, segmented into plant manager, line controller, enterprise & network manager, bundle tracking, warehouse & shipment manager, case tracking, and pallet tracking software. The plant manager segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The rising need to secure the supply chain of pharmaceutical and medical devices manufacturing industries along with strict government legislation are the key factors driving the growth of the plant manager segment.

On the basis of technology, segmented into linear barcodes, 2D barcodes, and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID). The 2D barcodes segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. 2D barcodes are preferred for packaging over linear barcodes as they have a higher data storage capacity and contain large amounts of data with fewer variations in image size. This is a major factor driving the market for 2D barcodes.

Geographical View in-detailed:

North America accounted for the largest share of the track and trace solutions market in 2018, followed by Europe. Factors such as the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and medical device manufacturers, stringent regulations regarding serialization, and the growing medical devices market, are driving the growth of the market in North America.

Global Key Leaders:

Prominent players in the track and trace solutions market are OPTEL Group (Canada), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (US), Systech International Inc. (US), TraceLink Inc. (US), Antares Vision (Italy), SAP (US), Xyntek Inc. (US), Adents International (France), SEA Vision Srl (Italy), Robert Bosch (Germany), Körber Medipak Systems AG (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Uhlmann Group (Germany), Jekson Vision (India), Videojet Technologies, Inc. (US)

OPTEL Vision is a leading provider in the track and trace hardware market. This can be attributed to its highly diversified track and trace product portfolio, which includes track & trace and serialization solutions for pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company focuses on increasing its presence in this market through continuous R&D to provide technologically advanced products to its customers. OPTEL has a well-established presence across the globe including North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America with additional manufacturing facilities in Ireland, India, and Brazil.

The company mainly focuses on product development to enhance its presence in the track and trace solutions market. For instance, in March 2017, OPTEL launched Fast Series, a line of preconfigured track & trace products. Optel Vision also focuses on expansion as its business strategy. The company expanded its production facility in Quebec City and in India during 2016 as well as opened a new manufacturing facility in Brazil in May 2017.