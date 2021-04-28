Lucintel Forecasts Prepreg Market to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2026

According to the recent study the prepreg market is projected to reach an estimated $5.5 billion by 2026 from $3.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand for high performance composite materials and the replacement of metals with composites in different end use industries.

Browse 137 figures / charts and 112 tables in this 221 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in prepreg market by end use industry (commercial aerospace, military/defense, general aviation, space/satellite, sporting goods, marine, wind energy, automotive, and civil engineering industries), by prepreg type (thermoset prepreg, thermoplastic prepreg), by reinforcement type (carbon fiber, glass fiber, aramid fiber), resin type(epoxy, BMI, phenolic, cynate ester, thermoplastics), by weave type (UD prepreg, fabric prepreg), by manufacturing technology (solvent dip, hot melt), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/prepreg-market.aspx

“Thermoset prepreg market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on prepreg type, the prepreg market is segmented into thermoset prepreg, thermoplastic prepreg. Lucintel forecasts that the thermoset prepreg market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its wide usage in aerospace/defense, wind energy and automotive end use industries. The thermoplastic prepreg segment is expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period, due to increasing demand thermoplastic resin based composite materials.

“Within the prepreg market, the commercial aerospace segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the commercial aerospace segment is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for lightweight materials in new aircraft programs, such as Boeing 787 and Airbus A350. Automotive is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing usages of lightweight and high performance materials.

“North America will dominate the prepreg market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region with the largest market for prepreg due to growing demand for high performance lightweight materials from the end use industries. Europe is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the anticipated growth in the aerospace and automotive industries.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/prepreg-market.aspx

Major players of prepreg market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Hexcel, Cytec Solvay Group, Toray, TenCate, Gurit, and Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation are among the major prepreg providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/prepreg-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com