Market Outlook

The nutraceutical industry is a dynamic entity, offering novel products to consumers looking for health-enhanced food products along with scientific evidence. The nutraceutical industry is continuously evolving, and thus, providing products to consumers in response to the demands and market trends.

The nutraceutical industry has a hold on three highly rising segments: functional foods, natural products, and dietary supplements. Dietary fibers are well known to play a role in the prevention as well as treatment of many chronic diseases, and thus, have a positive impact on human health.

Psyllium is a herb and is used throughout the world for its nutraceutical properties. Psyllium is used as a dietary fiber and as a bulk-forming laxative. Dietary fibers from psyllium are largely exploited as food ingredients and pharmacological supplements in order to help in weight control, reduce serum lipid levels, and the regulation of glucose control especially in patients with diabetes. Psyllium is thus becoming popular and is being explored by manufacturers as well as consumers for its benefits.

Growing Demand for Psyllium Due to its Versatile Properties in Multiple Applications

The global market demand for nutraceuticals like psyllium and functional foods are increasing positively day by day. Psyllium is getting popular these days due to its gel-forming nature, and therapeutic and pharmacological value in the treatment of diseases like IDBs, inflammatory bowels, diarrhea, diabetes, ulcerative colitis, and colon cancer.

The psyllium market is driven by changing lifestyles, increasing awareness towards healthy diets, and rising demand for herbal remedies in the OTC pharmaceutical sector, as these products provide more benefits and have fewer side effects. The sedentary lifestyle with the increase in the working population in developed and developing countries is aligned with a rise in the consumption of laxative drugs, thus resulting in the increased demand for psyllium.

With the increasing aging population, digestive problems have increasing, which has increased the demand for natural laxatives like psyllium. Psyllium has a large number of industrial applications besides therapeutic uses. Psyllium is used to prevent soil erosion and in landscaping. It is used in the cosmetics industry as a base and for sizing purposes. The food and beverage industry uses psyllium as a stabilizer, binding agent, and to improve texture as well as fiber content. It is also used as a thickener and for moisture retention. Its viscosity can withstand a wide range change in temperature and pH, thus driving its use in the food processing sector.

Psyllium is used in animal feed, especially for horse feed to meet its fiber requirement. The psyllium market may face a restraint from synthetic laxatives which are available widely and at cheap prices. However, due to the rising trend of using natural products over synthetics, and a wide number other health benefits provided, the demand for psyllium in the global market is expected to increase in terms of volume and value during the forecast period.

Global Psyllium: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global psyllium market has been segmented as:

Psyllium Seeds

Psyllium Husk

Psyllium Husk Powder

Psyllium Industrial Powder

On the basis of origin, the global Psyllium market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of application, the global psyllium market has been segmented as:

Dietary Supplements

Healthcare

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Industrial Purposes

Global Psyllium Market: Key Players

The global psyllium market is aggressive. Some of the key players in the market include JYOT Overseas Pvt. Ltd., Satnam Psyllium Industries, Gayatri Psyllium Industries, Psyllium Labs LLC, Balisana Isabgol, Ispasen Remedies, K V Agro Products Ltd., Shree Mahalaxmi Psyllium Pvt. Ltd., Shubh Psyllium Industries, and Premcem Gums Pvt. Ltd. More companies are taking an interest in developing psyllium products.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Psyllium seeds and husk are widely exploited by the nutraceutical an industrial sectors to increase market size. The approach of using psyllium along with other dietary supplements, as well as using psyllium to fortify breakfast cereals has boosted its demand. e-Commerce has opened new opportunities for manufacturers as well as consumers to reap the benefits of the product. The increasing use of psyllium in the animal feed sector, especially in pet feed for its fiber content and laxative properties, can boost demand. The use of psyllium in capsule manufacturing has increased its demand in the pharmaceutical sector. The growing demand has led producers to increase the research and innovation in the production and application of psyllium in various sectors.

