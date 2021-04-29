Medical Gas and Equipment Market Worth $20.04 billion – Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-29 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Medical Gas and Equipment Market by Type (Oxygen, Nitrous Oxide, Carbon Dioxide, Gas Mixture, Vacuum System, Manifold, VIPR, Hose) Application (Respiratory, Anesthesia, Medical Imaging, Cryosurgery) End User (Hospital, Home Healthcare) – Forecast”, the medical gas market is expected to reach USD 14.83 billion in 2018 to USD 20.04 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The medical gas and equipment market has evolved significantly owing to various technological advancements. Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing incidence of respiratory diseases as a result of the high prevalence of tobacco use and rising pollution levels, rapid growth in the geriatric population, rising incidence of preterm births, and growing demand for home healthcare are expected to drive market growth in the coming years. Market expansion in emerging countries across APAC and technological advancements are also expected to present a wide range of opportunities for players in the market.

Growth Driver: Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases;

With changes in lifestyle and eating habits, the number of people suffering from obesity and related disorders across the globe has increased significantly in the last few years. The global prevalence of obesity nearly tripled between 1975 and 2016 According to the WHO, in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults (18 years and older) were reportedly overweight, globally. Of these, over 650 million were found to be obese. Additionally, in 2016, ~340 million children and adolescents aged 5–19 were found to be overweight/obese across the globe.

Obesity is regarded as one of the major factors responsible for the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, including heart disorders and diabetes. The WHO has stated that in the last two decades, there has been a significant increase in the prevalence of diabetes, heart diseases, and other non-communicable diseases, globally. According to the American Hospital Association, in 2015, ~149 million individuals in the US suffered from at least one chronic illness, such as hypertension, heart disease, and respiratory diseases. By 2030, this number is expected to reach 171 million. Since medical gases form a critical component of various long-term care treatments for several chronic conditions, including cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, and cancer, the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases is expected to play a pivotal role in the growth of the medical gases and equipment market in the coming years.

North America, the largest regional market for medical gases and equipment

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the medical gases and equipment market in 2018, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The increasing adoption of technologically advanced medical gases and equipment products, growing ageing population, the high healthcare expenditure, presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, highly developed healthcare systems in the US and Canada, and the presence of a large number of leading medical gases and equipment manufacturers in the region, are responsible for the large share of the North American medical gases market.

Global Key Leaders:

The prominent players in the medical equipment market include Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), The Linde Group (Germany), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. (Japan), SOL-SpA (Italy), Air Liquide (France), Praxair, Inc. (U.S.), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Messer Group (Germany), and GCE Holding AB (Sweden).