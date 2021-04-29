Automotive Navigation & Infotainment Systems Market 2019 by Professional Survey, Opportunities & Forecast 2029

Innovative automotive navigation and infotainment systems feature high-definition touch screen displays with wide range of functionality, and portfolio of automotive LED drivers, isolated energy switches, ESD protection and sensing products which delivers superior safety and efficiency in flexible form variables.

The infotainment, in-vehicle automotive navigation and infotainment system can be defined as a mixture of vehicle systems which provides both driver and passenger entertainment and information via audio / video interfaces, control elements such as touch screen displays, button panel, voice commands, and more. In-vehicle automotive navigation and infotainment operates with many other in-vehicle and external technologies to provide the driver and passengers with entertainment and data.

The navigation, in-vehicle automotive navigation and infotainment system is a system design for satellite navigation. The automotive navigation and infotainment system utilizes the Global Positioning System (GPS) to acquire the position information of the user and locate them in the map database of the system on the highway. The automotive navigation and infotainment system is one of the wireless telecommunications industry’s significant discoveries and inventions. The navigation devices are either mounted in the car or can be installed later as required.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4026

Automotive Navigation & Infotainment Systems: Market Dynamics

With the increasing demand for luxurious, secure and intelligent cars, automotive companies are progressively developing cars with embedded automotive navigation and infotainment systems which provide a mixture of entertainment and data for an improved in-vehicle experience. Throughout the automotive navigation and infotainment systems industry, innovative techniques are being developed to allow better connectivity alternatives, improve vehicle safety, and enhance user experience in the vehicle. It functions as an important instrument for land surveying, mapping and locating locations and has become an imperative utility used throughout the globe, primarily for contemporary sea, land and air navigation.

The constraints and difficulties of the automotive navigation and infotainment systems market are the presence of aftermarket automotive navigation and infotainment systems substitutes offering at cheap prices with counterfeit software thereby discouraging the use by consumers, in developing nations. Another major reason of low to moderate penetration of the product in some regional markets is that automotive navigation and infotainment systems are relegated only to premium models of passengers which is purchased at a limited quota of population. The product life cycle mismatch between automotive navigation and infotainment systems and passenger smartphones is one of the challenges on the market. Vehicle technological developments often take years to market. Increasing cyber-security problems and elevated navigation system costs are few variables likely to hamper automotive navigation and infotainment market growth over the forecast period.

The prominent market trend is enhanced support for the growth of open source and conventional platforms for automotive navigation and infotainment systems applications. Increased awareness of the advantages of automotive navigation and infotainment systems in the general cost reduction of property is one driver on the market. Real-time traffic data, map updates, and smartphone integration were few of the main characteristics of an automotive navigation and infotainment system that has drawn client demand considerably over the previous years. Additionally, during the prediction, technological advances in the automotive navigation and infotainment system are anticipated to drive the market demand for navigation devices.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4026

With a factory installed automotive navigation and infotainment system such as warranty, durability, updates, looks, etc., many benefits are acquired. The main variables hiking the popularity of the factory installed automotive navigation and infotainment system are appearance and visibility among these variables. Intelligence-integrated personal navigation systems, on the horizon of automotive navigation systems, E Call and telematics insurance features and autonomous future HD maps, increased support for open source and conventional platforms are few areas of deployment for automotive navigation and infotainment systems application development.

Automotive Navigation & Infotainment Systems: Market Segmentation

Based on End-User, the automotive navigation and infotainment systems market can be segmented into:

OEM

Aftermarket

Based on Vehicle Type, the automotive navigation and infotainment systems market can be segmented into:

Passenger

Commercial

Based on Component, the automotive navigation and infotainment systems market can be segmented into:

Hardware

Software

Connectivity

For entire list of market players, request for TOC here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4026

Automotive Navigation & Infotainment Systems: Regional Analysis

In terms of manufacturing as well as sales, the European automotive navigation and infotainment systems is leading the market. Europe has continued to develop at a slower pace after its sales slump with a constant financial recovery over the past couple of years, with domestic consumption.

Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to become the main market for growth of automotive navigation and infotainment systems, with Japan, India, and China being the main manufacturing target arcades in the forecast period. As an emerging economy, Asia as well as North America and Europe are anticipated to deliver promising development for the automotive navigation and infotainment systems industry.

The US automotive navigation and infotainment system industry looks quite optimistic. Despite slow growth in Russia and China, the automotive navigation and infotainment general market experienced a subsequent rise lately.

Automotive Navigation & Infotainment Systems: Market Participants

Some of the top key players in the automotive navigation and infotainment market are:

Alpine Electronics Inc.

Denso Corporation

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Audi AG

BMW AG

Chevrolet

Ford Motor Company

Garmin

TomTom International

Browse More Reports by Fact.MR – http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2018/10/25/1627196/0/en/Tier-1-Players-Dominate-Automotive-Paint-Robots-Market-Account-for-Nearly-80-Revenue-Share.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com