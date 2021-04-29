Plasmapheresis Market is Estimated to be Valued at US$ 260 Million by 2026

The global plasmapheresis market is likely to grow at a steady CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period 2017-2026, and reach a valuation of over US$ 1.5 Bn by the end of 2026. The market is likely to be impacted by a range of macro-economic and micro-economic factors. Increasing emphasis on upgrading healthcare infrastructure, combined with higher awareness on treating thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP) and autoimmune diseases are the key factors that will lead to increasing adoption of plasmapheresis as a first line of treatment.

According to U.S. National Library of Medicine, the prevalence rate of TTP is in the range of 1.7 to 11 cases per million population in the U.S. In addition to TTP, increase in prevalence of autoimmune diseases and advancement in plasmapheresis is likely to drive the growth of the market during the assessment period in the U.S. The market in

Europe is likely to mimic the U.S. in terms of key driving factors, whereas greater emphasis on boosting healthcare infrastructure is likely to fuel market growth in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Latin America.

In terms of revenues, North America will continue to be a leading market, with U.S. accounting for the bulk of revenues. The U.S. is home to some of the leading companies in the plasmapheresis market, and there is a high emphasis on research and development among universities and institutes. Collaboration between companies and institutions has also contributed to the growth of the market in the region.

To give readers detailed insights, the report offers segment-wise analysis on the global plasmapheresis market. The report has been segmented on the basis of product into instruments and disposables. Currently, instruments account for a higher revenue share of the market, and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. However, disposables segment is likely to grow at a higher CAGR, owing to which the revenue share of instruments will witness a decline of nearly 7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-users, the report has segmented the market on the basis of biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals & clinics, and ‘other end-users’. According to the report, biopharmaceutical companies will account for the leading revenue share of the market. There has been steady demand for plasmapheresis instruments and disposables from the biopharmaceutical industry. Exponential growth of the biotechnology industry is also a macro factor that is pushing the demand for plasmapheresis instruments and disposables.

The key end-use applications of plasmapheresis market include therapeutic and source plasma collection. The source plasma collection segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% and surpass US$ 1 Bn in revenues by the end of the forecast period.

