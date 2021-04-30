Explore Hidden Gems of India This Summer With Dreamz Yatra!

Kolkata, India, 2021-Apr-30 — /EPR Network/ — After the expiring year of travel exile, Dreamz Yatra has announced exciting tour packages for exploring the hidden gems of India at the most exclusive deals. Being a diverse country with the amalgamation of multiple states, and union territories, India has numerous cultures, traditions, languages, and lifestyles.

To explore them all at once is not possible, but diving deep into the most unexpected and unheard places is worthwhile. The travel experience after a year of numbness spread due to the pandemic outbreak can be recovered with a safe tour to all the eclectic places in India with Dreamz Yatra.

Dreamz Yatra is one of the most active tour operators that plan customized national and international holiday packages for tourists. India is a country of adventures, wildlife, natural landscapes, and the eternal beauty of cultures that is amazing for travel enthusiasts to explore. The tour packages cover sightseeing getaways, meals throughout the tour, along with the transfers through the car from one location to another, and accommodation bookings with protective safety measures.

Some of the best places to explore in India are, Laitmawsiang, Meghalaya, Chettinad Palace, Tamil Nadu, 13 Arch Bridge, Kerala, Tada Falls/Ubbalamadugu Falls, Andhra Pradesh, Arvalem Caves, Goa, Jhatingri, Himachal Pradesh, Doodhpathri, Kashmir, Idukki, Kerala, Chalakudy, Kerala, Nagarhole National Park, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Adalaj Stepwell, Gujarat, Maithon, Jharkhand, Dr. Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary, Goa, Chikhaldara, Maharashtra, Badami Caves, Karnataka, Haflong, Assam, Lugnak Valley, Jammu & Kashmir, Chopta, Uttarakhand, Tuophema, Nagaland, Loktak Lake, Manipur, Chechen, Sikkim, Fort Dansborg, Tharangambadi, Kashid, Maharashtra, Chatpal, Kashmir, Syalsaur, Uttarakhand, Athirapally Falls, Chalakudy, Araku Valley, Murud, Maharashtra, Champaner-Pavagadh, Gujarat, Edakkal, Kerala, and other on loop. It is difficult to get over these places that appear like heaven on earth. The ecstatic landscapes uniting the Western, Eastern, Northern, and Southern parts of India.

Among all the aforementioned locations, Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been one of the most chosen places that have marked the maximum bookings throughout the year both nationally and internationally.

With the lowest price bookings and over 400 islands, it has beaches, palm fringes, colorful marine life, unforgettable water activities namely snorkeling, kayaking, scuba diving, and sea walking along with shopping hubs, dense forests, and a beautiful climate to move around and explore nature. Choosing one of the exclusively designed tour packages for Andaman can lead to the exploration of around 38 islands that are accessible to the tourists visiting the place for honeymoon or family trips. The white sands, azure skies, lush green forests, turquoise blue waters, and traditional cuisines available in the eye-catchy resorts along the islands can give a once in a lifetime experience.

The water activity lovers and romantic beach walk explorers would never miss out on a trip to Andaman and Nicobar islands with their dear ones, with one of the Best Andaman holiday packages to go for a designed tour to Elephant, Radhanagar, Corbyn’s Cover beach along with the Havelock Island at Port Blair (capital city of Andaman).

Dreamz Yatra makes sure that safety concerns are taken into concern with sanitization protocols playing a huge role throughout the entire tour. Also, the RCPR tests with negative reports and vaccination assurance are looked after before letting the tourists move to holidays to any part of the country.

The places have significant histories since the 16th century or dated back to the earliest time. With the practice of social distancing and mask up as the new normal, exploring all the beautiful destinations of India would be a wonderful experience. The secret or hidden places have been famous locations offering amazing tourist spots, architectural monuments, traditional food, and languages, along with vivid cultures that are pristine.

In the world of distractions, hovering at the top destinations in India would be an off-beat decision. Summers are the best way to explore most of the places that either have moderate or pleasant climatic conditions with others experiencing minimum temperature.

All the places included in the hidden tours of India have wonderful weather conditions during the months of May to September that offer maximum adventures, and safe sightseeing time. After passing out a year in the plight of being restricted to the four corners of the house and working from home, a splendid tour to all the unexpected destinations of the country could create wonders.

The aim of Dreamz Yatra is to make the tourists happy and fulfilled with safety conditions applied, brilliant exploration coverage with fair and customized inclusions, and at the best exclusive prices possible. The expert crew of Dreamz Yatra works to make every vacation a better experience without any room for regrets, to make investments worthwhile.

From group tour packages to honeymoon trips and family holiday packages, Dreamz Yatra has succeeded in making the getaways interesting within a convenient time and budget.

Since its inception, Dreamz Yatra has been offering both National and International trip packages to all the nitty-gritties of the country with representatives who are skilled to look after the concerns and needs of their traveling clients. In case of any queries or confusion related to the tours, they guide the travelers in all means and matters without leaving them in doubt and deliberations.