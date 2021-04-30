New in Devart ODBC Drivers: Support for OAuth 2.0 Authentication and SOQL Queries

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, 2021-Apr-30 — /EPR Network/ — Devart has released new versions of data connectors for ODBC data sources for Dynamics 365, Salesforce, Zoho CRM. Introduced OAuth 2.0 authentication for Dynamics 365 and Salesforce, and SOQL queries for Salesforce.

Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, has supported the common authorization standard – OAuth 2.0 – in the ODBC drivers for Dynamics 365 and Salesforce.

OAuth is an open standard for authorization that web applications like Dynamics 365 or Salesforce can use to provide client applications, such as our ODBC drivers, with secure access to certain resources over HTTPS. You need to login to the web application only once to authorize the driver to access your data and generate a refresh token. After that, the driver will use the token to authenticate itself to Dynamics 365 or Salesforce with each subsequent API call, and will not have to submit your username and password to the web application over the network. This approach is way more secure than the basic authentication scheme with username/password.

Also, Salesforce Object Query Language (SOQL) syntax is now available in ODBC driver for Salesforce to query Salesforce data. SOQL is an optimized version of SQL specifically designed for accessing the underlying Salesforce database. It does not support some of the SQL advanced features like wildcards and joins, but allows using filters along with the SELECT clause to return an optional set of data.

ODBC Driver for Zoho CRM updated with a new property called NonApprovedRecords that enables users to retrieve records that are pending for approval.

