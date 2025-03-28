Experts Warn Brisbane Residents: Dirty Split Systems Could Be Spreading Airborne Illnesses

Brisbane, QLD, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — FreshAs Aircon Cleaning, a leading provider of aircon cleaning in Brisbane, has issued a public health advisory urging Brisbane residents to prioritise the regular cleaning of their split systems. The warning follows a surge in customer reports of unpleasant smells, dust build-up, and unexplained respiratory issues linked to unmaintained air conditioners.

Experts from FreshAs Aircon Cleaning have revealed that poorly maintained split system air conditioners may harbour mould, bacteria, and dust mites—pollutants that can lead to allergies, asthma flare-ups, and even respiratory infections.

In Brisbane’s warm and humid climate, these contaminants thrive in the dark, damp interior of an air conditioning unit, making aircon cleaning in Brisbane an essential part of home maintenance.

“Most people don’t realise their air conditioner could be circulating more than just cool air,” said Dale Valentine, Director of FreshAs Aircon Cleaning. “Without proper cleaning, your unit can become a breeding ground for bacteria, mould spores, and other harmful airborne particles, especially if it hasn’t been serviced in over a year.”

Valentine, a long-time advocate for clean air conditioner practices, explained that many customers only realise something is wrong when it’s too late. “We’re seeing more households and workplaces affected by poor indoor air quality. It’s not just about comfort anymore. It’s about health,” he added. “Routine aircon cleaning isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity!”

As indoor air quality becomes a growing concern for families and businesses alike, FreshAs Aircon Cleaning has expanded its services across Brisbane, including tailored split system cleaning and commercial fogging options. The company, known for its high-efficiency and eco-friendly approach, has helped hundreds of Brisbane homes and offices breathe fresher, cleaner air.

Indoor air quality has a direct impact on workplace productivity and child respiratory health, making it crucial for homes, schools, and businesses to take action. Brisbane residents are encouraged to book a professional air conditioner inspection and deep clean to prevent harmful build-up and improve air quality. To find out more or to request a quote, visit FreshAs Aircon Cleaning today.

About FreshAs Aircon Cleaning

FreshAs Aircon Cleaning is a Brisbane-based specialist in aircon cleaning. Led by Director Dale Valentine, the company provides expert split system cleaning, ducted aircon maintenance, commercial fogging, and fogging machine hire. With a mission to help residents breathe clean, safe air, FreshAs has built a reputation for reliable, fast, and hygienic service.

Media Contact:

Dale Valentine

Director, FreshAs Aircon Cleaning

2467 Sandgate Rd, Boondall QLD 4034, Australia

Phone: (07) 3314 2615

Email: info@freshasaircon.com.au

Website: https://freshasaircon.com.au