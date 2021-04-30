Corrosion Protective Coatings Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Felton, California , USA, Apr 30, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Corrosion Protective Coatings Market is estimated to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to its wide applications in industries like marine, oil & gas, automotive, etc. Corrosion protective coatings are available in the form of powder coatings or paints, which are applied to steel to offer protection from corrosion, abrasion, chemical, thermal and ultraviolet degradation. They are used in areas of extreme environments like salt water, heat or any kind of severe climatic conditions.

Corrosion protective coatings industry is driven by wide application of the product in several end use industries. Emerging economies of Asia Pacific region are using corrosion protective coatings for defense sectors like navy (ships). Investments for the same is witnessing progress over the recent years. These factors are expected to drive corrosion protective coatings market substantially in the near future. Implementation of strict government policies is impelling research and development activities in the market. However, introduction and growth of eco-friendly waterborne items as an alternative to solvent borne coatings are hampering the market growth of corrosion protective coatings.

Manufactures are adopting several technologies to improve the efficiency of automobiles. Moreover, increasing use of coatings in automotive is expected to bring more opportunities for the manufacturers in corrosion protective coatings industry.

Corrosion protective coatings market is categorized on the basis of material, technology, end user and geography.

Global Corrosion Protective Coatings Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Alkyd

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Zinc

Global Corrosion Protective Coatings Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Solvent Borne Epoxy

Waterborne Epoxy

Solids Epoxy

Others

Global Corrosion Protective Coatings Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Marine

Oil & Gas

Construction

Industrial

Automotive

Others

The prominent players in corrosion protective coatings market are Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, Akzo Nobel NV, BASF Coating GmbH, Polycorp Limited, Koch Knight LLC, STEULER – KCH GmbH, Jotun A/S, The Sherwin Williams Company, and PPG Industries, Inc.

Global Corrosion Protective Coatings Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

North America

U.S

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

