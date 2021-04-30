North America to Account for the Largest Size in the Powder Induction and Dispersion Systems Market

The Powder Induction and Dispersion Systems Market is estimated to be USD 843 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1112 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The market for products such as salad dressings, mayonnaise, baby food, milk drinks, confectionery products, and sauces has witnessed significant growth. To improve the production efficiency of food products and pharma ingredients, a well-developed induction and dispersion technique is required with strategies that help to ascertain, which mixing process a manufacturer should adopt.

The powder induction and dispersion systems market is segmented, on the basis of mixing type, as inline and in-tank. The inline segment is projected to record a higher CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The availability of aftermarket solutions is a key factor driving the growth for these systems. The ability to customize and retrofit shear pumps for different tank designs benefits the end users, in terms of cost and production time for tanks.

The North American powder induction and dispersion systems market is estimated to account for the largest share during the forecast period, while the Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR.

The increasing production and exports of pharmaceutical and chemical products are aiding the growth of the powder induction and dispersion systems market in the region. North America increasingly witnesses a presence of manufacturers in the powder induction and dispersion systems market, with major industry leaders maintaining their operations in the region.

Key players in the market include Admix Inc. (US), John Bean Technologies Ltd. (US), SPX Flow (US), Ystral GmbH (Germany), IDEX Corporation (US), Charles Ross & Son Co. (US), Hayward Gordon Group (Canada), Axiflow Technologies Ltd. (US), Silverson Machines Inc. (UK), Noritake Co. Ltd (Japan), IKA Werke GmbH (Germany), and Joshua Greaves & Sons Ltd. (UK). These players are undertaking strategies such as new product launches, acquisitions, and expansions to improve their market position and extend their competitive advantage.

