Tilt Sensors Market Size & Forecast Report, 2025

Felton, California , USA, May 4, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global tilt sensor market is likely to account for USD 288.7 million by 2025. The market is anticipated to expand at 8.9% CAGR over the forecast duration. These sensors help in measuring the angular inclination of equipment or vehicles, thereby, altering operators or drivers about probable incidents. The adoption of tilt sensors has increased owing to the increasing focus on safety in construction equipment and automobile.

Owing to the increase in the number of incidents due to tilting and rolling over, regulatory bodies are making it mandatory to use tilt sensors in various applications like transportation, aerospace & defense, mining and construction. This factor is further estimated to supplement the market growth of tilt sensors.

In addition, due to the rising investment in various infrastructural projects, mining industry, transportation sectors and construction sector, the market is projected to gain further traction over the next six years. Aerospace & defense sector is likely to drive the tile sensors to demand owing to the heavy investment made by the government in this sector to develop aircraft, launches, armored vehicles and weapon platforms.

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest share in the market in 2018, and the region is estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast years. Rapid growth in the construction, automobile, mining and aerospace & defense sector is attributing to this growth. Further, it is predicted that the prices of the tilt sensor would reduce over the next few years, which, in turn, would drive the regional growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By material type, the non-metal housing division is anticipated to register more than 10% CAGR over the forecast duration.

Solid-state (MEMS) category is projected to witness more than 9.5% CAGR over the next six years.

In 2018, Asia Pacific held the highest share in thetilt sensor market and expected to register the maximum CAGR over the next few years.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 has severely affected the growth of the tilt sensors. These sensors are widely used in industries such as automotive, construction and aerospace & defense. Owing to the outbreak of coronavirus, these industries were forced to shut down their operations. Further, disruption in supply chain and labor migration derailed the production. Major countries such as India, the United States, Germany, China and France have witnessed a sharp decline in the production during the first semester of 2020.

However, China is starting its industrial operations and expected to contribute to market growth. Market players can focus on merger and acquisition to strengthen their customer base and boost their sales. In addition, various construction projects, the budget for which were assigned before the pandemic outbreak, offer a lucrative opportunity for the market players.

Global Tilt Sensors Market : Key Players

TE Connectivity, Balluff GmbH, Level Developments, SICK AG,Murata Manufacturing and Gefran

