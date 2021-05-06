Artisan Vapor & CBD: Premarket Tobacco Application Accepted by the Food and Drug Administration

Texas, USA, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — In September of 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) received hundreds of Premarket Tobacco Applications (PMTA) from retailers across the United States of America. As one of the largest retailers of vape and CBD products in the country, Artisan Vapor & CBD submitted their application for review alongside its peers.

The application provided by Artisan Vapor & CBD included detailed scientific research demonstrating that their products are appropriate for adult use. The company has been committed on providing only the highest quality products to users looking for nicotine alternatives.

In April of 2021, Artisan Vapor & CBD received the news that their application has been accepted for review by the FDA. This means the company has passed the first stage of the process and is one step closer to the final pronouncement. This acceptance marks an important step in the process for Artisan Vapor & CBD.

Following this, the application will move forward towards an in-depth scientific review of the products to determine their eligibility in terms of being appropriate for the protection of public health.

Artisan Vapor & CBD strictly follows all guidelines that have been set out by the FDA for the products it manufactures and continues to maintain the set standard.

The final acceptance by the FDA, which is the next step of the process, will mark Artisan Vapor & CBD as one of the most trusted names in the industry. The company will be able to move forward with providing its customers with alternatives to smoking, including helping them make different lifestyle choices.

About Artisan Vapor & CBD

Artisan Vapor & CBD was founded in Texas, USA in 2013. Since then, it has grown to become one of the largest vapor retailers in the world, with over 70 operating stores across three countries. Artisan Vapor & CBD has always been fully committed to ensuring its customers receive high quality products which abide by state and federal laws.

More information can be found on www.artisanvaporcompany.com.