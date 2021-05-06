HoduSoft Announced Salesforce CRM Integration Into Call Center Software For Improved Communication

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, a leading company in the VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) industry that is known globally for providing high-quality VoIP solutions has announced Salesforce CRM integration into HoduCC-Call/Contact center software system. HoduCC-Contact/Call center software is one of the prominent products of HoduSoft that allows users to enhance their customer services, boost agent’s productivity, and improve overall operational efficiencies. The integration of this software with Salesforce CRM facilitates smooth connectivity of businesses with their existing as well as potential customers.

HoduCC Call/Contact center solution assists businesses in handling a huge volume of inbound and outbound calls. By integrating the solution with Salesforce CRM, businesses can enjoy a more smooth and streamlined communication process. Some of the key features of Salesforce integration with HoduCC include:

Click-To-Call: The integration facilitates single click calling functionality using which the agents can easily dial numbers from the contact list available in the CRM. This feature helps to save a lot of agent’s time and enhance their efficiency.

Contextual Conversation: With Salesforce integration, agents are able to access various important and relevant details about the customer while on call. This helps them to assist the customers in a more personalized and contextual manner. This further helps in creating a superior customer experience and building customer loyalty as well.

Real-Time Analytics and Reports: The Call/Contact center management team can easily access real-time analytics and reports as and when required to make informed decisions for improved customer services.

Automated Ticketing: The integration also facilitates automated ticketing generation via the CRM. This helps agents to handle customers’ queries easily and accurately.

When asked about the details, the concerned person said, “The Salesforce CRM integration with our powerful HoduCC software makes a great product to handle a huge volume of calls and make the entire communication process smooth and flawless. This integration is very beneficial for call/contact centers where agents are not required to toggle between different applications or screens to access customer information.”

The concerned person further added, “The integration helps to enhance customer services, which is the key requirement of today’s businesses. The motive behind integrating the software with Salesforce CRM is to help call/contact center agents in driving more qualified conversations and bring in more business.”

For more details related to HoduCC-Call/Contact center software and Salesforce integration or to set up a demo, visit- https://hodusoft.com/hoducc-salesforce-integration/.

About HoduSoft

HoduSoft is one of the leading Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solution providers throughout the world. With years of experience in the VoIP industry, HoduSoft has introduced an array of innovative products to redefine communication. With a dedicated approach towards developing world-class solutions and a wide variety of products, HoduSoft ensures the best returns on technological investments. Till now, HoduSoft has served 200+ customers in 32 countries spread across 6 continents along with 51 partners offering the products throughout the world.

