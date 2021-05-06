Author Sara Bushway gets interviewed by the CSMS Magazine about her upcoming dystopian fantasy Honey Beaumont.

Chicago, Illinois, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Illinois-based author Sara Bushway gets invited to “The Conversation.” Dr. Ardain Isma and Sara talked about her fantasy novel titled Honey Beaumont — a title that bears the hero’s name in her story.

Readers can watch the interview on Youtube, on Ardain Isma’s channel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sqn6yTKMI-o

Eric Williams, the owner of 5310 Publishing, said he was honored that Dr. Isma interviewed Sara and is excited about future interview opportunities.

Honey Beaumont will be released in June by 5310 Publishing and is available for preorder. It is a dystopian fantasy full of magic, machines, and adventures in the old west. Being a hero is harder than Honey could have ever imagined.

Canadian-based, 5310 Publishing has operations worldwide, selling books in 127 countries and multiple languages. Since 2018, 5310 has published all genres of adult, young adult, and coloring books.

CSMS Magazine is the official medium put forward by the Center for Strategic and Multicultural Studies (CSMS), a nonprofit organization made up of academics and other professionals well versed in cultural and minority issues from all ethnic and cultural backgrounds.