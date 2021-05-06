THE WOLF AMONG SHEEP LAUNCHES NEW PODCAST TITLED THE WOLF AMONG SHEEP WRITTEN BY BRIAN CUSHENBERR

Chicago, Illinois, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Brian Cushenberry recently launched his podcast series with

the title “The Wolf Among Sheep.” For him, launching this podcast would give a deeper insight

into what an erotic masseur is like and all the different challenges that come along with it. For

more information, please visit https://the-wolf-among-sheep.simplecast.com/.

The Wolf Among Sheep podcast is a unique true-to-life story by Brian Cushenberry himself. It is

designed to cause people to have discussions beyond what they may perceive, such as mental

illness, racism, colorism, sexual abuse, sex trafficking, and fetishization.

The Wolf Among Sheep podcasts are short, digestible audio episodes designed to educate and

entertain a growing audience. To date, The Wolf Among Sheep features four episodes:

Rule Number 1

Featuring: John The Handsy and Bastard Bottom Bitch

https://the-wolf-among-sheep.simplecast.com/episodes/never-stop-moving

Rule Number 2

Featuring: Bottom Bitch, Crisco, and Pissy Pete

https://the-wolf-among-sheep.simplecast.com/episodes/rule-2

Rule Number 3

Featuring: Bottom Bitch, Crazy African, Peaches, and Plum

https://the-wolf-among-sheep.simplecast.com/episodes/rule-number-3

Rule Number 4

Featuring: The Bus Driver

https://the-wolf-among-sheep.simplecast.com/episodes/rule-number-4

About The Wolf Among Sheep Podcast

Follow Bahdy as he tries to navigate life after ending a tumultuous relationship, losing his job,

and on the verge of a mental breakdown. Bahdy is invited by a friend to try his hands at being an

erotic masseur, where he quickly meets colorful characters and learns some life lessons along the

way.

Written By: Brian Cushenberry

Staring: Timmy Probably, Christine Dylan, Risa Barbosa, Patrick Clark

Composer: Kory Hilpmann, Carl Dennis

Sound Engineer: Evan Kohlmayer

Art Department: Asim Soliman, Teodie Bayeta, Brian James

Consulting Producer: Chloe Abedin, Cooper Abedin

Executive Producer: Jennifer Liu

