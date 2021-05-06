THE WOLF AMONG SHEEP LAUNCHES NEW PODCAST TITLED THE WOLF AMONG SHEEP WRITTEN BY BRIAN CUSHENBERR

Posted on 2021-05-06 by in Entertainment, Internet & Online, Media, Travel // 0 Comments

Chicago, Illinois, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Brian Cushenberry recently launched his podcast series with
the title “The Wolf Among Sheep.” For him, launching this podcast would give a deeper insight
into what an erotic masseur is like and all the different challenges that come along with it. For
more information, please visit https://the-wolf-among-sheep.simplecast.com/.

The Wolf Among Sheep podcast is a unique true-to-life story by Brian Cushenberry himself. It is
designed to cause people to have discussions beyond what they may perceive, such as mental
illness, racism, colorism, sexual abuse, sex trafficking, and fetishization.

The Wolf Among Sheep podcasts are short, digestible audio episodes designed to educate and
entertain a growing audience. To date, The Wolf Among Sheep features four episodes:

Rule Number 1

Featuring: John The Handsy and Bastard Bottom Bitch
https://the-wolf-among-sheep.simplecast.com/episodes/never-stop-moving

Rule Number 2
Featuring: Bottom Bitch, Crisco, and Pissy Pete
https://the-wolf-among-sheep.simplecast.com/episodes/rule-2

Rule Number 3
Featuring: Bottom Bitch, Crazy African, Peaches, and Plum
https://the-wolf-among-sheep.simplecast.com/episodes/rule-number-3

Rule Number 4
Featuring: The Bus Driver
https://the-wolf-among-sheep.simplecast.com/episodes/rule-number-4

The Wolf Among Sheep podcast can be accessed and enjoyed at the listener’s convenience. There
are 11 ways a user may listen to the series:
1. Simplecast: https://the-wolf-among-sheep.simplecast.com/
2. Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM58EEAhn9XYI55rKLiF_1A
3. Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/the-wolf-among-sheep/rule-number-1
4. Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0udkV8WpL70oJMY4sHa2ph?si=gIiJEJVQQ0m4ppBsd1
luNg
5. Audible: https://www.audible.com/pd/Podcast/B08K5717MD#episode-list-preview
6. iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-the-wolf-among-sheep-81696482/
7. Player FM: https://player.fm/series/the-wolf-among-sheep/rule-number-4
8. RSS: https://rss.com/podcasts/thewolfamongsheep/
9. Deezer: https://www.deezer.com/en/show/2580962
10. Gaana Music: https://gaana.com/podcast/the-wolf-among-sheep-season-111. Pocketcasts app on iOS: https://pca.st/podcast/916da7d0-89a4-0139-34e8-0acc26574db2

About The Wolf Among Sheep Podcast
Follow Bahdy as he tries to navigate life after ending a tumultuous relationship, losing his job,
and on the verge of a mental breakdown. Bahdy is invited by a friend to try his hands at being an
erotic masseur, where he quickly meets colorful characters and learns some life lessons along the
way.

Written By: Brian Cushenberry
Staring: Timmy Probably, Christine Dylan, Risa Barbosa, Patrick Clark
Composer: Kory Hilpmann, Carl Dennis
Sound Engineer: Evan Kohlmayer
Art Department: Asim Soliman, Teodie Bayeta, Brian James
Consulting Producer: Chloe Abedin, Cooper Abedin
Executive Producer: Jennifer Liu
You can reach out to their different media contacts:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Therealwolfamongsheep
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealwolfamongsheep
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DWolfAmongSheep
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thewolfamongsheep1
Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/thebahdybrand
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/Thewolfamongsheep3
Mail: https://www.instagram.com/thewolfamongsheep1

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution