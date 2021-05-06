New Mac Agent 8.2 Is Now Available

Austin, United States of America, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — The ActivTrak 8.2 macOS agent provides native support for Apple M1 devices and Intel-based Macs. It also includes auto-upgrade functionality that will allow future macOS agent releases to automatically upgrade to the newer versions and contains security enhancements.

Native Apple Silicon Support

The macOS 8.2 agent is now deployed as a package that contains binaries to allow native support for Apple M1 and Intel-based Macs. Administrators looking to deploy the agent to Macs via MDM solutions can now do so without having to ensure Rosetta2 is installed on M1 Macs.

Auto Upgrade

Included in the 8.2 release is an auto-upgrade feature for silent, interaction-free update functionality. This feature allows future versions of the Mac agent to automatically upgrade from 8.2 to the newer versions. Existing macOS agents will not automatically upgrade to the 8.2 Agent due to the required end-user approval of macOS Accessibility permissions.

Also, ActivTrak’s Mac Agent was updated with a simpler installation process, expanded browser support, improved activity detection and several improvements to manage and troubleshoot agents.

Improved Installation

For computers with a previous version of the Mac Agent, the new installation wizard will allow the user to choose between the options to upgrade vs uninstall, simplifying the process.

Expanded Browser Support and Activity tracking

Mac Agent 8 improves browser support by expanding on the browsers’ recognized and any applications reporting website activities. All Chromium Browsers are now supported including Edge, Brave and AVG. In addition, we have optimized the activity monitoring features of the agent to allow for improvements to tracking for passive, passive locked and scheduling.

Logging Improvements

Logging has been available within our agents to allow for tracking down issues when they surface. The latest Mac Agent supports remote logging allowing fast troubleshooting turnaround by our support team.

Agent Diagnostics

Our support team now has access to several ‘heartbeat’ health checks to remotely verify the agents are working as designed and sending data accurately. /p

Stability Fixes

Mac Agent 8 has been thoroughly tested both internally and externally with a number of our customers to ensure it addresses a number of issues identified in prior versions related to stability and passive time over-reporting.

Don’t have ActivTrak? Visit http://bit.ly/33apbVq to sign up for a free account in minutes and start improving your productivity today!