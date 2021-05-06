Automotive Sensor Market Share, Regional Revenue And Growth Rate 2022

Industry Insights

Felton, California , USA, May 6, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global automotive sensor market was anticipated at USD 18.68 billion in 2014. Approving initiatives of government for the security and safety of passenger are expected to propel the growth in the revenue. Automotive sensors help in the detection of parameters which include speed and heat and take preventive measure when in danger, thus it becomes an important part of automobiles. Owing to technological improvement vehicles are provided with various sensing devices which give information on numerous parameters thus confirming security, safety, and comfort.

Due to the increasing demand of consumers for comfort and fuel-efficiency as well as agreeable regulations of government on safety along with emission standards, there has been an increase in the number of devices used per vehicle.

The switch for self-driving cars could notably drive the market of automotive sensors as some devices are required to process intelligent data for making autonomous decisions. For instance, Google’s self-driving cars make use of quad-core PCs which process 1.3M laser measurements thus comes to the 20 driving decisions every second.

Application Insights

The application segment comprises of safety and security, emission control and engine and drivetrain. Safety and security accounted for over 24% of overall revenue in 2014 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2015 to 2022. Sensing devices for security and safety applications evaluate tire inflation of occupant position along with the speed of the wheel.

Devices based on MEMS show the most promising growth due to their reduced costs and their diverse applications range in chassis, control, security, powertrain and body electronics. They measure pressure, flow, inertia and other parameters.

For monitoring and regulating combustion temperatures, emission control devices are used. Compulsions of government for controlling emission globally are expected to have a contribution to the growth of revenue throughout the forecast period. The regulations of Environmental Protection Agency in 2007 and 2010 greatly minimize the allowable discharge of fuel nitrogen oxides along with diesel particulate matter.

Regional Insights

Due to the existence of major automobile manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region, particularly India and China, the automotive sensor market of Asia-Pacific was the largest regional segment and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2015 to 2022.

It is followed by Europe which accounted for over 22% of the revenue share in 2014. North America also had a substantial share of revenue and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2015 to 2022. The growth is owing to the pleasant legal situations particularly in U.S.

The U.S. FMCSA (Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration) has a goal to minimize the commercial vehicle crashes by integrating with the truck industry to provide, test and monitoring the use of onboard safety systems.

Top Key Players of Global Automotive Sensor Market :

The key players in the industry are Delphi Automotive, Analog Devices, Freescale Semiconductor, Sensara, Denso Corporation and Robert Bosch. Denso Corporation and Robert Bosch dominated the overall share of automotive sensor market at over 25% in 2013.

