North America Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2024

San Jose, California , USA, May 07, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

North America Molecular Diagnostics Market is expected to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2024. Molecular diagnostics is a branch of clinical pathology or laboratory medicine that uses techniques of molecular biology to diagnose disease, monitor the effectiveness of therapies, predict diseases course, and select therapy. North America molecular diagnostics industry is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are increasing enormously.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of North American molecular diagnostics market area technological enhancement in molecular diagnostic kits and rising R&D activities by manufacturers. North America molecular diagnostics market is segmented based on product type, rest location, technology, application, and region.

Request a Sample Copy of North America Molecular Diagnostics Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/north-america-molecular-diagnostics-market/request-sample

Reagents, instruments, and the other product types could be explored in North American molecular diagnostics in the forecast period. Reagents sector accounted for the significant market share of North America molecular diagnostics and is estimated to continue with its dominance in the years to come. The reason could be increasing use of these tests in a nonmedical sector like home and molecular diagnostic sector.

Central laboratories, point-of-care, self-test, and others could be explored in North America molecular diagnostics in the forecast period. Central laboratories sector accounted for the significant market share of North America molecular diagnostics. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the presence of ancillary support. In addition, the point-of-care sector is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the years to come.

Based on technology, transcription mediated amplification, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), sequencing, in situ hybridization, mass spectrometry, isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT), chips and microarrays, and others could classify North America molecular diagnostics in the forecast period. The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) sector accounted for the significant market share of North America molecular diagnostics and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason could be high demand in molecular diagnostics

The key players of North America molecular diagnostics market are QIAGEN, Abbott Laboratories, Dako, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Dickinson and Company (BD), Novartis AG, BioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens Healthineers GmbH, Alere, Sysmex Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Access North America Molecular Diagnostics Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/north-america-molecular-diagnostics-market

The United States accounted for the substantial market share of North America molecular diagnostics and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the presence of key manufacturers in this region and raised awareness of personalized medicines. Canada is estimated to follow the suit.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com