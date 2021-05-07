Global Healthcare BPO Market worth USD 312.43 billion by Type, End-use Industry, and Region – Global Forecast to 2022 (At a CAGR of 10.2%)

Pune, India, 2021-May-07 — /EPR Network/ —

In the current market scenario, there is a growing demand for healthcare BPO services. The objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the market on the basis of outsourcing services including payer, provider, and pharmaceutical services and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of healthcare outsourcing market. This report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments of the key players in terms of market developments, product portfolios, and financials.

[201 Pages Report] Healthcare BPO market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017 to 2022 to reach $312.43 billion by 2022 from $191.68 billion in 2017. The base year considered for the study is 2016, and the forecast for the market size is provided for the period between 2017 and 2022.

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to validate the size of the global Healthcare BPO market and estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. Major players in the market were identified through secondary research and their market revenues were determined through primary and secondary research. Secondary research included the study of the annual and financial reports of top market players, whereas primary research included extensive interviews with key opinion leaders such as CEOs, directors, and marketing executives.

Market Dynamics

Regulatory Changes in the US With the Implementation of Ppaca

Pressure to Reduce Rising Healthcare Costs

Demand for Niche Services

Based on provider services, the Healthcare BPO market is segmented into revenue cycle management, patient enrolment & strategic planning, and patient care. The revenue cycle management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the revenue cycle management market can largely be attributed to factors such as decreasing reimbursements in the healthcare industry, reductions in the overall healthcare costs, initiatives undertaken by governments for implementing RCM solutions, and increasing expenditure by the Healthcare IT industry.

Based on payer services, the Healthcare BPO market is segmented into claims management, integrated front-end services and back-office operations, member management, product development & business acquisition, provider management, care management, billing & accounts management services, and HR services. The product development & business acquisition services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By Destination Region

India

US

Europe

Philippines

China

LATAM

Middle East

RoW

India possesses lucrative growth potential for the healthcare BPO market, by destination geography during the forecast period. Factors like a mature pharmaceutical and medical education system, large English-speaking population, low-cost base, large talent pool, and diverse set of business process outsourcing (BPO) providers, including local and multinational BPO companies, are driving the market in India.

