Product Launches and Approvals are the Key Growth Strategies Adopted by Market Players in the Protein Binding Assay Market

PUNE, India, 2021-May-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The major players operating in the global protein binding assay market are Thermo Fisher (US), HTDialysis (US), Merck (US), GE Healthcare (US), and Absorption Systems (US). The global protein binding market is projected to reach USD 425.7 million in 2023 from USD 256.1 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.7%. The growing number of drug discovery activities, the minimizing drug discovery and development costs, and the increase in pharmaceutical R&D expenditure are driving the growth of this market.

Most companies focus on agreements, collaborations, and partnerships to compete in the market. The players also focus on increasing their presence in high-growth markets through acquisitions and product launches. Thermo Fisher (US), Sovicell (Germany) and 3B Pharmaceutical focus on partnerships, collaboration and license agreements to strengthen their position in the market.

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=44025612



In 2017, Thermo Fisher was the leading player in the protein binding assay market. The company has a strong geographic presence across the US, Europe, Greater China, and Asia Pacific. The company focuses on a wide range of products offering in the protein binding assay market. The company’s products are based on the equilibrium dialysis technology, which helps it dominate this market. The company focuses on partnerships to enhance its presence in the market. In 2018, Thermo Fisher partnered with The Montreal Neurological Institute (The Neuro) of the McGill University (Canada) to provide reagents and tools to understand neurological diseases.

HTDialysis is another prominent player in the protein binding assay market. The company offers an extensive portfolio of protein binding products. The company is present in the US, China, Germany, and Japan. With its strong product offerings and geographic presence, the company is expected to garner a major of the market. The company focuses on acquisitions to strengthen its product portfolio. HTDialysis has a strong geographic presence in the countries including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, and China.

Some other leading players in the global protein binding assay market are Merck (Germany), Sovicell (Germany) GE Healthcare (US), and Absorption systems (US). These companies focus on product launches, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships to maintain their strong position in the market in the coming years.

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=44025612



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com