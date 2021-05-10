Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market worth $2.44 Billion – Increasing Awareness on Gynecological Diseases

PUNE, India, 2021-May-10 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market by Product (Scissors, Forceps, Trocar, SIMS, CUSCO), Application (Laparoscopy, Colposcopy, Hysteroscopy, D&C, Ablation, Biopsy), & End User (Hospital, Clinic, Ambulatory Surgery Center) – Global Forecast”, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW)

What Drives the Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market Growth?

The Major factors driving the growth of this market include a high incidence of gynecological diseases, increasing awareness of gynecological diseases, and rising government investments for providing advanced healthcare facilities & services. In addition, emerging Asian markets have opened an array of opportunities for players in this market. However, the increasing preference for robotic surgeries may restrain the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on application, segmented into laparoscopy, hysteroscopy, dilation and curettage, colposcopy, and other applications. Laparoscopy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Laparoscopy forms the largest and fastest-growing application segment of the market. This is mainly attributed to the various advantages of laparoscopy procedures, which includes less blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and fewer intraoperative & postoperative complications.

On the basis of end user, categorized into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. Hospitals and clinics were expected to be the major end-user segment in the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of gynecological diseases and the need for timely diagnosis and treatment of these diseases, growing government involvement in increasing awareness regarding women’s health issues, and increase in funding and infrastructural development in hospitals.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounted for the largest share of this market in 2016. However, the Asian market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR mainly due to the increasing awareness programs, high incidence of gynecological diseases, increasing government initiatives focusing on women’s health, and improvements in the healthcare sector of Asian countries.

Global Key Leaders:

The Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market is highly fragmented with several big and emerging players. Key market players include B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), CooperSurgical Inc. (U.S.), Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), KLS Martin Group (U.S.), MedGyn Products (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Richard WOLF GmbH (Germany), Sklar Surgical Instruments (U.S.), and Tetra Surgical (Pakistan).

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG is among the leading players in the Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market. The leading position of this company is mainly attributed to its strong product portfolio and brand recognition in the market. The company focuses on strengthening its sales activities and distribution networks by working with an efficient network of dealers by adopting strategies such as product launches and expansions. Through its subsidiaries, the company can provide local-level services to its customers. It has more than 50 subsidiaries located in 41 countries, globally. The company’s position in this market can be attributed to its comprehensive product portfolio in the field of gynecology, strong global presence, strong R&D investments, its diverse network of scientists, leading clinical experts, and key opinion leaders.