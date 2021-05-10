Key Trends Shaping the Biofortification Market

Northbrook, USA, 2021-May-10 — /EPR Network/ —The global biofortification market was valued at USD 71.7 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 117.6 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2018. The growth of the biofortification market is driven by the rising demand for high nutritional content in food. The key drivers for the market include demand for high nutritional content foods, increase in funds for agrigenomics, and technological advancements in the agricultural sector in various countries.

By target nutrient, the biofortification market has been segmented into iron, zinc, vitamins, and others, such as â-carotene, amino acids, and proteins. The iron segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2018. Iron is a micronutrient, which is required by plants in lesser amounts than primary or secondary micronutrients. It is a constituent of several enzymes and some pigments, and assists in nitrate and sulfate reduction and energy production within the plant.

By crop type, the sweet potatoes segment accounted for the largest market in the market in 2018. The demand for biofortified crops such as sweet potato and cassava has increased with the rising technological advancements to increase the nutrient content, particularly in orange-fleshed sweet potato (OFSP). Sweet potato is recognized as an important source of energy in the human diet for centuries owing to its high carbohydrate content. However, its vitamin A content from carotene only became recognized over the past century.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is the dominant region in the biofortification market. Biofortification has strong growth potential in agriculture, and it also improves the nutrition content in food. Countries such as India and China are agrarian in nature and have consequently improved the opportunities for use and potential for biofortification.

The Asia Pacific is the dominant region in the biofortification market. Biofortification of crops has strong growth potential in agriculture, and it also improves the nutrition content in food. The biofortification market has grown considerably over the last five years, and this trend is expected to continue in the near future. The growing consumer demand for high nutritional content in food is projected to fuel the demand for biofortified crops, globally. Since the last decade, many countries in the Asia Pacific region have banned the usage of GM technology, and the researchers are opting to adopt biofortified crops as a key to unlock the region’s food production.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies along with the product portfolios of the leading companies in the biofortification market. It also includes the profiles of leading companies such as Bayer (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), Monsanto (US), and DowDuPont (US).