Ecosmob Announced Video Conferencing Solution for Businesses to Facilitate Enhanced Collaboration

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob Technologies, a leading VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) solution provider throughout the world has announced video conferencing software for businesses. With the help of this solution, businesses can conduct distant collaborations, audio-video meetings, seminars, and virtual events with crystal clear audio and video quality. The video conferencing solution offered by Ecosmob is quite cost-effective, feature-rich, and ready to use. Moreover, it also allows businesses to record the conference as and when required.

Some of the key features of Ecosmob’s video conference solution include:

Entry-Exit chimes

Configurable Music on Hold

Conference Recording

Conference-wise Polling

Conference Scheduler

Organize and record conversations

Dynamic Conference Creation

Access /Moderator Code

Different Modes like Conversation

Presentation

Authenticate conference with Security Code

CoS based parameter integration

Number of Participants/ Moderator

Music on Hold

DTMF based Feature

Mute/ Unmute

Volume balance, etc.

When asked about the details, the spokesperson of the company said, “We have years of experience in the VoIP development and have developed several VoIP solutions to help businesses accelerate their growth. The solution offered by us is designed by professionals, thus users can be assured of quality and efficiency. It is a user-friendly, scalable, and robust solution that doesn’t require any additional plug-ins to get started with. Without the need of extra hardware to be connected, businesses can enjoy effective and efficient video conferencing. Besides, our solution is available as both single and multi-tenant conferencing software for all kinds of industries and customers. The single-tenant conferencing solution is ideal for small organizations, schools, hospitals, etc. On the other hand, multi-tenant video conferencing solution is best suitable for VoIP service providers and individual conference service providers.”

The spokesperson further added, “With a variety of built-in features such as screen sharing, chat, and conference recording, our video conferencing software is a perfect solution for long-distance communication. It not only enhances collaboration but also reduces travel costs. With this solution, employees within an organization can easily host or attend virtual meetings with fellow employees, customers, company partners, or other organizations, no matter where they are located. At Ecosmob, we can provide customized conferencing solution development services to the businesses by incorporating a number of features that they want to have based on their specific business conferencing requirements.”

For more information or inquiry related to Ecosmob’s video conferencing solution development services, visit- https://www.ecosmob.com/multi-tenant-conferencing-solution#Contact-us.

About Ecosmob

Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd is a well-renowned provider of enterprise-grade IT solutions, and services to customers all over the globe. It specializes in VoIP Solution Development, Mobile Application Development, Web Design and Development, and Digital Marketing Services. All the high quality products and solutions developed by Ecosmob focus on the mission of providing outstanding customer service.

Contact:

Company: Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Address:

India:

501-503, Binori B Square 1,

Nr. Neptune House,

Ambli – Bopal Rd,

Ahmedabad-380058,

Gujarat, India.

South Africa:

158 Kiepersol street,

Grootvlei,

Pretoria 0120,

South Africa.

Canada:

214 Adelaide Street,

West Toronto,

Canada M5H1W7

Contact Number:

Phone:

+1-303-997-3139 (USA)

+1 940 Ecosmob

+91-7778842856 (India)

Email: sales@ecosmob.com

Website: https://www.ecosmob.com/

source: https://www.prlog.org/12868672-ecosmob-announced-video-conferencing-solution-for-businesses-to-facilitate-enhanced-collaboration.html