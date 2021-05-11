Growing Adoption Of Smart Devices Is Fuelling Universal Remote Controls Market Over 2018 To 2028

Universal Remote Controls Market: Drivers and challenges

The growing trend of Do It Yourself (DIY) is driving the global market as customers can download the codes and programs of universal remote controls by themselves. Programming and installation does not require any expert assistance.

Moreover, factors such as increasing smart home devices and advancements in technology are propelling the global market. Increase in the adoption of smartphones is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Increase in spending on advanced technology devices is expected to have a huge impact on the growth of  global Universal Remote Controls  market.

Universal Remote Controls Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on components:

The market is segmented based on the components, i.e. hardware and software. The hardware segment is expected to hold a major market share in the global universal remote controls market during the forecast period.

Segmentation based on the type of remote:

The universal remote controls market is segmented based on the type of remote, i.e. multiband remote and learning remote. Learning remotes are expected to hold a major share of the market during the forecast period due to the feature of “macro programming.”

Segmentation based on the function:

The universal remote controls market is segmented based on the function, i.e. audio devices, video devices, gaming devices, lighting, air-conditioners and others.

Important doubts related to the Universal Remote Controls Market clarified in the report:

  1. Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?
  2. How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market?
  3. Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations?
  4. Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Report regional analysis includes:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)
  • South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)
  • Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Key Players

Some of the key players of the universal remote controls market are Advanced Media Technologies, Inc.; Universal Remote Control, Inc.; Logitech International S.A.; VOXX Accessories Corp.; GENERAL ELECTRIC; Savant Systems LLC; Amazon.com, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc. and Imagine Communications Corp.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

  • Elaborated scenario of the parent market
  • Transformations in the market dynamics
  • Detailed segmentation of the target market
  • Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
  • Latest industry developments and trends
  • Competition landscape
  • Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
  • Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
  • Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
  • Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

