Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market: Chemotherapy to Register Robust Growth Forecast 2020 to 2026

Increasing designation of orphan drugs for treating cancers such as neuroblastoma is anticipated to drive the global pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market. For instance, Cellectar Biosciences received orphan drug designation from the U.S. FDA for its CLR 131 Phospholipid Drug Conjugate (PDC) to treat pediatric neuroblastoma patients in early 2018. The drug is currently in Stage 1 of development. The global pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market is anticipate to surge at a staggering CAGR of 9.2% throughout the forecast period (2020-2026).

Chemotherapy to Register Robust Growth, Immunotherapy Procedures to Follow

The chemotherapy segment is anticipated to bolster prospects for the global pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market. Reduction in cancer growth and bearability of symptoms, and in certain cases, complete eradication of cancers is projected to drive the segment’s growth.

Additionally, chemotherapy products for neuroblastoma, such as cyclophosphamide, carboplatin and Doxorubicin are found to significantly improve health conditions of children. The chemotherapy segment is poised to expand robustly at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period and shall capture nearly half of the total pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market.

Immunotherapy procedures are anticipated to grow the fastest, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. Increased chances of survival without any episode of relapse or disease progression is projected to be the primary growth determinant of the immunotherapy procedures. Over one-fourth of the global pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market shall be dominated by the immunotherapy segment throughout the forecast period. Additionally, given the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario, patients are anticipated to be better protected from infection.

North America, European Markets to Expand amid Rising Drug Approvals

North America is set to retain its dominance in the global pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market, capturing over half of the overall market share. Key growth drivers behind this dominance include a high adoption rate of technologically-advanced products, greater reimbursement coverage ensuring return on investments and provision of orphan drugs designation that aids in the process of drug approval. Projections indicate a staggering CAGR of 9.0% for the North American market.

