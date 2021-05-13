Asia Pacific Single-cell Analysis Market worth $1,375 million by 2025 – Merck Millipore (US) and Danaher Corporation (US) are Leading Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-13 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Asia Pacific Single-cell Analysis Market by Cell Type (Human, Animal, Microbial), Product (Reagent, Assays, Instruments), Technique (Flow Cytometry, NGS, PCR), Application (Cancer, Stemcell, IVF), End User (Academic, Research Labs) – Forecast to 2025″, the APAC Single-cell Analysis Market is projected to reach USD 1,375 million by 2025 from USD 550 million in 2020, at a 20.1% CAGR.

The rising incidence of infectious diseases, increasing pandemics frequency, increasing R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries for complex diseases, growth in stem cell research, and the rising prevalence of cancer are the major factors driving the growth of Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market. However, the high cost of single-cell analysis products is a major factor hampering the growth of the market. Emerging economies such as Japan and China are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the APAC single-cell analysis market.

The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market.

Based on product, the single-cell analysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the APAC single-cell analysis market in 2019. The frequent purchase of these products as compared to instruments, which are considered as a one-time investment, and their wide applications in research and genetic exploration, exosome analysis, and isolation of RNA and DNA are the major factors driving this segments growth.

The Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market is segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. In 2019, Japan accounted for the largest share of the single-cell analysis market. This can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, increasing government initiatives to promote life science research, increasing investments in biotech R&D, and the growing focus on personalized medicine.

The major players operating in this market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck Millipore (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), General Electric Company (US), Promega Corporation (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany), Luminex Corporation (US), Takara Bio (Japan), 10x Genomics (US), Fluxion Biosciences (US).

Merck Millipore held the leading position in the Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market. The company offers lab materials, services, and technologies for the research, development, and production of pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug therapies. The company’s Life Science segment offers single-cell analysis products. Merck adopts organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to increase its dominance in this market. The company also focuses on enhancing its presence in the high-growth Asian region to increase its market share and revenue. In the last three years, the company has opened life science centers in China, India, and Singapore.

Danaher Corporation accounted for the second-largest share of the Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market in 2019. The company offers a broad range of products in the single-cell analysis market, including flow cytometers, cell counters, mass spectrometers, reagents, and kits. The company adopts the strategies of product launches and acquisitions. Over the years, Danaher has acquired several players operating in the single-cell analysis market, such as Beckmann Coulter and Molecular Devices.